Colombia drops to 10th place in Johns Hopkins global COVID ranking

The second wave of COVID infections across Colombia appears to be decelerating with 55,400 active cases. The country now ranks 10th in the Johns Hopkins global tally.

Avianca US$2 Billion refinancing plan approved by Chapter 11 court

The New York bankruptcy court has approved Avianca's US$2 Billion refinancing plan to leave Chapter 11 next year. The airline has also announced a return to more international routes.

Hurricane Iota leaves widespread destruction across Providencia island

Hurricane Iota slammed into Providencia Island on Monday leaving widespread destruction to homes, roads and tourism infrastructure.

Colombia sweeps World Tourism Awards as beach, food and LGBT destination

Colombia was recognized at the 2020 World Tourism Awards as the best South American destination for a beach, food and LGBT vacation, among others.

Colombia to start mass COVID-19 vaccination by early 2021

Under the WHO Covax effort Colombia aims to vaccinate 15 million with the coronavirus vaccine early 2021, and has secured more doses directly from big pharma.

ARTBO replaces 2020 fair with weekend of socially distanced art

Richard Emblin -
The largest art gathering in Bogotá - ARTBO - has furloughed its 16th edition for a virtual showcase of national talent and downsized walk-in tours of galleries.
The MAMU reopens with retrospective on Beatriz González: The Master

Richard Emblin -
Colombian sensibility takes center stage with the largest retrospective on the life and works of artist Beatriz González. The exhibition runs from October 7 to December 7.
What Colombia faces with a Trump or Biden presidency

Richard Emblin -
The next U.S President will have to maintain a close bilateral relationship with Colombia despite the advance of left-wing movements, social unrest and a contested 2022 election.

Medellín and Antioquia placed under Halloween weekend curfew

The City Paper Staff -
At the epicenter of the second wave of coronavirus infection in Colombia, Medellín and 125 towns in the department of Antioquia will face a strict curfew for Halloween.

Early voting for U.S election surges with final nine days to cast ballot

Richard Emblin -
More than 60 million Americans have cast their ballots ahead of the November 3 election. Visit Votefromabroad.org for state deadlines on overseas, mail-in and absentee ballots.

ELN commander who infiltrated Bogotá protests killed in military strike

The City Paper Staff -
President Iván Duque confirmed Sunday the death of one of ELN's front commanders and responsible for the recent attacks against police stations in Bogotá.

Coronavirus pandemic puts leadership in Colombia to the test

Richard Emblin -
The coronavirus pandemic has shown a spirit of leadership and collaboration among many of Colombia's public officials, while also exposing political enmity and misinformation.

Mayor Claudia López challenges Duque’s easing of lockdown in Bogotá

Richard Emblin -
President Iván Duque has announced easing quarantine for two key sectors of the Colombia economy, but Bogotá's Claudia López wants to extend lockdown for everyone.

Colombia’s Iván Duque and Claudia López show leadership with coronavirus

Richard Emblin -
The coronavirus outbreak has revealed very different leadership by President Duque and Mayor López. Both share altruistic objectives when it comes to saving lives.
