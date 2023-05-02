NYC rebrand looks to strengthen Colombia travel segment

New York City Tourism + Conventions hosted a breakfast at the Bogotá restaurant Harry Sasson, namesake of the celebrated chef Harry Sasson, to present the new official brand of the city. Formerly known as NYC & Company, the new name incorporates a complete overhaul to give visitors an experience of destinations and events in NYC’s five boroughs. The revamped website nyctourism.com launched this month and includes the social media campaign #WHATSGOODNYC.

The Bogotá event was presided over by New York City Tourism + Conventions’ CEO, Fred Dixon, as well as the organization’s team of Latin American experts. “Our new brand captures the essence of New York City in its entirety. Our commitment to New York City has never been greater,” said Dixon, as guests enjoyed a typical New York breakfast. House bagels included.

A color palette based on the city’s most famous landmarks (Empire State, yellow cabs), symbols and foods includes Lox Pink, Ferry Orange, Subway Green and Brick Red, among others. The new website also presents testimonies from locals on how to best to explore the five boroughs, with walking tours, and insider takes on the city’s cultural and ethnic diversity. A 7-minute video segment titled NYC Local Legends offers visitors personalized stories of living in the city’s vibrant neighborhoods.

Having welcomed more than 56 million visitors last year, New York City has fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, and tapping a desire for authentic experience, the new brand is a showcase for value-driven offers with discounts for restaurants, hotel accommodation, entertainment and cultural attractions. By putting emphasis on the five boroughs, the rebranding also looks to strengthen the African, Middle Eastern and Latin American markets, given that Queens, Bronx, Brooklyn, Staten Island and Manhattan are home to large expat populations, including close to half-a-million American-Colombians.

“New York City like Bogotá is one of the most diverse places in the world, so we launched platforms on our new site to allow visitors to go deeper into communities,” said Dixon.” Upgrades to airports, and expansion of key transportation infrastructure connecting midtown Manhattan with Long Island and New Jersey, is fundamental in offering foreign visitors greater connectivity and comfort when exploring New York City. “The pandemic taught us an important lesson: travel is important, tourism is important,” added Dixon. “New York City is not New York City without visitors.”

The Bogotá event also highlighted the importance for NYC authorities of the Colombian market. “We are working closely at a federal level to expedite visa procession times. The Colombian contribution to New York’s culture is very important to us, from arts and culture, to gastronomy and business entrepreneurship,” said Dixon.

Follow the new social media links to see what is happening in New York: @nyctourism and @nyctourismnews on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.