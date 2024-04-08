Bogotá set for three-days of art-hopping circuits with ARTBO Weekend

Bogotá’s ARTBO Weekend will explore creative diversity in design and host its eighth edition in the Colombian capital from April 12. With 71 participating spaces including galleries, self-managed venues, museums, institutions, and design studios, this free event aims to foster the growth, development, and promotion of Colombia’s artistic sector.

Running until April 14, the eighth edition of ARTBO Weekend introduces a new addition: the Design Route. This exciting addition spotlights the diversity and creativity of Bogotá’s design scene, adding an extra layer of exploration for attendees.

“ARTBO Weekend celebrates not only the art itself but also the reunion of citizens through artistic expression,” shares Ovidio Claros Polanco, Executive President of the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce. (CCB). “It’s a testament to the program’s 20-year journey of strengthening Bogotá’s position as an arts hub in Latin America,” he said.

Since its inception in 2017, ARTBO Weekend has been dedicated to promoting the diffusion, circulation, and commercialization of art in Bogotá. It also aims to cultivate new audiences and bolster the cultural and creative industries surrounding the visual arts.

The event offers six distinct circuits for exploration: the Historic Center, Macarena, San Felipe, Chapinero Norte, Chapinero Central, and Teusaquillo. Each circuit features a curated selection of activities and exhibitions, inviting visitors to delve into Bogotá’s diverse artistic landscape. Free buses will be available to facilitate transportation between participating spaces, ensuring seamless movement throughout the city.

Among the notable galleries and spaces included in the circuits are:

Alonso Garcés Gallery, Bogotá Museum of Modern Art – MAMBO, National Museum of Colombia, NC ARTE, LT Projects (León Tovar Gallery), and others. San Felipe: Museum of Contemporary Art of Bogotá – MAC, Institute of Vision, Adrián Ibáñez Galería, Casa Plástica, Espacio KB, Estudio [74], Galería Doce Cero Cero -12:00, Galería Elvira Moreno, Instituto de Visión, SKETCH, and numerous others.

Casatinta, mor charpentier, Salón Comunal, Taller Trez, and Tranquilandia. Chapinero Central: ARTBO | Salas, Nueveochenta, Ocre Gallery, Galería Sextante | Arte Dos Gráfico, La Balsa Arte, Lamazone, among others.

In addition to gallery hopping, attendees can partake in various activities throughout the weekend:

Design Route: Highlighting Bogotá’s author design sector, this route offers a unique exploration of creativity within the design realm.

Curated by Caín Press, this segment showcases independent publishers and features launches, workshops, and talks. Guided Visits: Professional mediators will accompany visitors on tours, contributing to social transformation through education, art, and culture.

ARTBO, initiated by the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce in 2004, has become a cornerstone of the city’s cultural and creative industries. It serves as a platform for cultural exchange, audience formation, and business opportunities within the art world.

Opening its doors from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on April 12th and 13th, and from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on April 14th, ARTBO Weekend invites all to join in the celebration of Bogotá’s vibrant art scene.

For more information and the complete program, visit the official event website www.artbo.co and follow ARTBO on social media: @programaARTBO on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, using the hashtag #ARTBOfds