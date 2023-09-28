Caña Aguardientería: Savoring Colombia’s liquid legacy

Nestled in Bogotá’s Chapinero Alto neighborhood, Caña Aguardientería & Bodega emerges as a local sanctuary and tribute to Colombia’s rich heritage of sugarcane-based drinks. This newly unveiled establishment marks a pioneering milestone in Colombia’s burgeoning bar scene, offering an authentic and elevated experience that celebrates the nation’s flavorful tapestry.

In an era where the culinary world is increasingly enthralled by the art of pairing gastronomic creations with meticulously crafted cocktails, Caña Aguardientería & Bodega rejuvenates the time-honored traditions of rum bars and the speakeasy. Here, patrons do not merely partake in spirits; they embark on an immersive odyssey through liquid narratives, all while savoring signature dishes.

The heart of Caña lies in its dedication to authentic, high-quality experiences centered around sugarcane-based beverages and local spirits. The establishment boasts an expansive and diverse liquor menu, a veritable treasure trove of local gems: artisanal and regional aguardientes, Pacific viches, rums, wines, gins, ñeques from the Caribbean, chapiles, and an array of premium spirits and fermented delights.

Guiding this voyage into liquid gastronomy are the seasoned virtuosos of the bar, Juan Valderrama and Mauricio Pardo. Together, they curate an immersive experience that pays homage to sugarcane-based elixirs. Beyond a comprehensive cocktail menu, they present three distinct tasting journeys.

Embark with the “Colombian Sugarcane Tasting,” a voyage through five traditional Colombian distillates, featuring staples such as artisanal aguardiente, regional aguardiente, and viche, alongside seasonal treasures like chapil, ñeque, chirrinchi, and bola e’gancho.

The “Aguardiente Appreciation” delves into five distinct aguardientes, encompassing artisanal, premium, regional, traditional, and sugar-free varieties, catering to the discerning palates of mixologists.

For aficionados of the spirited world of rum, the “Rum Exploration” unveils the extensive tapestry of sugarcane’s influence. This tasting voyage traverses the narratives of sailors and pirates, palenques, and sugarcane fields, allowing connoisseurs to savor five distinct rums, spanning white, agricole, spiced, and Hispanic styles.

Complementing this liquid tapestry is Chef Rodrigo Pazos, who crafts a menu of shareable dishes that spotlight the diverse flavors of Colombia’s regions, with a special emphasis on the Pacific coast. “This opening is unprecedented in our country,” stated Pazos. “There hasn’t been a space to explore such a wide variety of flavors from our regions, ancestral beverages, and dishes crafted with Colombian techniques and ingredients.”

Hailing from Popayán, a UNESCO-recognized gastronomic capital, Chef Rodrigo Pazos possesses an unwavering passion for Colombian cuisine, emphasizing locally sourced ingredients. With a distinguished culinary journey that includes stints at the Gato Dumas Gastronomy Institute and the Autonomous University of Madrid, Chef Pazos brings 15 years of culinary artistry to Caña. His mastery in transforming ingredients, honed through experiences at Huerta Coctelería and Oak Ahumados, culminates in a gastronomic opus that harmonizes with the bar’s tropical overtures.

One of Caña’s most delightful revelations is its exploration of the myriad subcategories of Pacific viche. “Our goal is to introduce our customers to the world of Colombian distilled spirits and celebrate the craftsmanship that goes into their production,” asserts Juan Valderrama. A seasoned professional, Valderrama’s journey led him to the Magueyes and Mezcales Center in Oaxaca, Mexico, where he honed his craft. Four years at the helm of agricultural research and development at Casa Lumbre Spirits, specializing in mezcal and tequila, culminated in his 2022 book, “Sabe a Maguey.” Beyond bartending, he assumes the role of General Manager and co-founder of Caña.

Food entrepreneur Jorge Domínguez is the creative force behind Bogotá’s Huerta Coctelería Artesanal, Oak Ahumados & Brebajes, FudLab, and now Caña Aguardientería & Bodega. Embodying a passion for creativity, adventure, and gastronomy his background in design, advertising, marketing, and gastronomy, coupled with over 22 years of industry experience, propeled the innovation and development of this Aguardientería and Bodega.

Mauricio Pardo brings over 18 years of mixology and a profound love for herbal ingredients to Caña. With a degree in hotel services and having worked at Hotel Click Clack Bogotá, Sofitel Legend Cartagena, Restaurante Carmen in Medellín, and Restaurante Leo Cocina, Pardo is a multiple-time national mixology champion. As Executive Bartender at Caña Aguardientería & Bodega, he diligently sources top-quality ingredients and deftly harmonizes herbs and spirits, crafting authentic flavors with meticulous attention to details.

In an epicurean landscape where the fusion of flavors commands center stage, Caña Aguardientería & Bodega beckons guests to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Colombian spirits and regional delicacies. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur, an eager enthusiast, or a newcomer to the world of distilled spirits, this venue offers a voyage to the heart of Colombia’s liquid culture. Celebrate the craftsmanship, history, and stories that accompany every sip at Caña, where the past is vividly present in every glass.

The historic black house of Caña Aguardientería & Bodega, dating back to the 1960s, has been preserved to retain its original interior architecture and wooden structure. A beautiful handcrafted floor from Cartago, Valle, was installed, breathing new life into its floors. Traditional materials blend seamlessly with an elongated bar, offering intimate spaces for couples and groups of all sizes, including tables, bars, a private room, and an outdoor terrace to savor Bogotá’s star-studded evenings. Caña Aguardientería & Bodega also boasts a “Bodega” space, where patrons can acquire artisanal products from curated producers at equitable prices.

Opening Hours:

Tuesday to Thursday: 3:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 3:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

Address: Diagonal 54 A #4-26. Bogotá

Instagram: @bebe.local