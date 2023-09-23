Big Picture

Bogotá in the eyes of Botero’s “Mona Lisa”

By: Richard Emblin

Date:

Share post:

Bogotá, September 23, 2023 – As the world mourns the passing of renowned Colombian artist Fernando Botero, a remarkable tribute unfolds in the heart of Bogotá. Botero’s lifeless body now lies in state at the Capitol building, but his artistry continues to captivate the world.

In a stunning display, a giant thin canvas has been suspended over the façade of the iconic Capitol, adorned with images depicting some of Botero’s most iconic paintings. The spectacle showcases Botero’s unique style and his profound influence on the art world. Tourists and locals alike are gathering to pay homage to a man whose art forever immortalized the spirit and culture of Colombia.

Botero’s legacy lives on, not just in his artwork but in the hearts of those who find inspiration in his vision of beauty. As Bogotá becomes a canvas for his artistry, the city reaffirms its role as a bastion of creativity and culture in the world.

The artist Fernando Botero lies in state at the Colombian Capitol. Photo: Richard Emblin

 

Previous articleFernando Botero returns to Colombia for final homecoming and tributes
Richard Emblin
Richard Emblin is the director of The City Paper.

Related articles

Big Picture

20 de Julio: Celebration of Independence and a nation’s heroes

In Bogotá, the Veinte de Julio Independence Day celebrations include a grand military parade, fly-over by the Air Force, and aeronautical display of the Army's helicopter gunships.
Big Picture

Bogotá Fashion Week in the light of Vermeer

Showcasing the creations of 110 independent fashion designers and brands, the sixth edition of Bogotá Fashion Week was inaugurated with a collection by Humberto Cubides and his CUBEL label.
Big Picture

Indigenous Guard occupy Bogotá’s historic Plaza de Bolívar

In a defiant act to pressure the Colombian Congress in approving the National Development Plan and Health Reform of the government of President Gustavo Petro, some 400 members of the Indigenous Guard are occupying the steps of the Capitol.
Big Picture

The Nevado del Ruiz volcano taken from the heavens

This stunning image captured from the International Space station by NASA captures the grandeur of the Nevado del Ruíz volcano.

The City Paper was founded in 2008 as Colombia’s first free English language newspaper. A decade later, it was awarded the country’s Manuel Murillo Toro medal in communications for contributing to informed and objective coverage of Colombia.

editor@thecitypaperbogota.com

advertising@thecitypaperbogota.com

web@thecitypaperbogota.com

Other articles

Popular Categories

Copyright © 2022 The City Paper | Terms and Conditions