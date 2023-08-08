Historic! Colombia in World Cup quarter-finals against England

Resilience. Determination. Magic. These are some of the words circulating in the international press after Colombia clinched a hard-earned spot in the FIFA Women’s World Cup quarter finals after defeating Jamaica 1-0.

From the opening whistle, Colombia showed dazzling control of the ball inside the Melbourne stadium despite few scoring opportunities in the first half for both countries. This, however, changed in minute 51, of the second half, when Colombia broke through Jamaica’s defenses with a decisive goal by team captain Catalina Usme.

As Jamaica tried to equalize with 18-year-old Linda Caicedo on the left flank, as the final minutes passed, Colombia reached a historic place in the final eight – and first South American country to do so since Brazil in 2011.

Colombia’s Las Cafeteras will face England in the quarter finals on Saturday, August 12 at 11:30 am (GMT), and 5:30 am (Colombia Time).