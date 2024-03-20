Galán steadfast on Bogotá Metro as Petro pushes to bury Line 1

The eagerly anticipated Bogotá Metro project has become a focal point of contention, with Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán and President Gustavo Petro at odds over its design and implementation. The dispute over Petro’s proposed underground line, from the planned Antonio Nariño station to Calle 72 viaduct, continues to expose deep-seated differences between the leftist leader and district administration.

Mayor Galán, in a staunch defense of the city’s position, firmly rebuffed President Petro’s push to bury the overland section of Line 1., citing legal constraints and technical impracticalities. “Legally, it’s not possible to alter the contract as proposed by the president,” stated Galán in a video broadcast, underscoring the city’s commitment to adhering to the existing plans. He reiterated the significant investments already made in the project, totaling approximately $2.9 trillion pesos (US$745 million), and warned of the potential for delays if Petro’s proposed changes were to derail the US$4.77 billion project.

“The current contract dictates our course of action, and we are fully committed to fulfilling our obligations,” Galán asserted, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the agreed-upon timeline.

Despite Galán’s steadfast stance, President Petro continues to advocate for an underground section where construction is currently proceeding for the overland portion. “We must consider the long-term advantages of an integrated underground system,” Petro emphasized, citing the potential for a significant reduction in travel time across the city.

The construction of Bogotá’s metro system, currently at 31% completion (as of February, 2024) is being spearheaded by Chinese state-owned entities, China Harbour Engineering, and Xi’An Rail Transportation Group. However, political tensions have escalated again over the progress of Line 1, with Galán and Petro, taking to social media regarding the country’s largest public works project.

Hours after Mayor Galán affirmed that “we’re moving forward with the subway, not one step backward,” Transport Minister William Camargo issued a stern warning, threatening to modify financial resources with Conpes (National Council for Economic and Social Policy) if there are delays. Camargo stressed the government’s significant financing contribution, amounting to 70% of the project’s funding, and urged all stakeholders to prioritize project delivery. “The national government’s commitment to the metro project is unwavering, but delays cannot be tolerated,” stated Camargo.

For Galán the agreed-upon timelines are equally vital to the city, given that Bogotá’s has hefty infrastructure expenditures that include land procurement for the overland portion, and adjustments to utility networks along Avenida Caracas. Mayor Galán further warned that implementing the changes suggested by President Petro would inevitably lead to delays, potentially pushing back the commencement of commercial operations by at least four years from the current target of 2028.

Recalling Petro’s prior attempts during his mayoral tenure (2012-2015) to introduce an underground metro, Galán highlighted the financial hurdles that impeded its realization. “We’re not going to exchange certainties for uncertainty.”