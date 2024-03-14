Staying safe in Colombia with a silent predator: Scopolamine

It seems every day there is yet another story in the headlines of a foreigner who has been poisoned by the dangerous drug scopolamine. The most recent case involves two Brazilian tourists staying at an upscale hotel in Bogotá’s Chapinero locality who, after inviting a woman back to their room, were drugged and robbed of their belongings. After the stranger left the hotel, the reception called the room to check up on the well-being of the tourists, and when there was no response, the front desk called the police.

The incident resulted in the arrest of a 32-year-old Venezuelan who was identified by a CCTV camera leaving the premises on the morning of March 14. The woman confessed to the police of stealing two cellphones, cash, and the victims’ expensive watches. Police also found at the crime scene the white powder known as “burundanga”.

While the Brazilian tourists were fortunate to receive medical attention for scopolamine, too many victims are not, some rescued by locals after wandering the streets of the capital in a zombie-like state, or in more tragic circumstances, found dead in a ditch. According to the Metropolitan Police, cases of “burundanga” poisoning in 2023 increased by 16% over the previous year with 1,409 cases. The Bogotá localities with the most cases of scopolamine are Chapinero, Teusaquillo, and Santa Fe.

A substance derived from the bell-shaped flower of the Brugmansia genus, a plant commonly referred to as the ‘borrachero’ or ‘cacao sabanero’, these small shrubs are considered highly toxic due to their content of tropane alkaloids such as scopolamine and hyoscyamine. “The substance is known as a submission drug. If someone is administered it, they can become defenseless, not being in control of themselves and obeying the perpetrator’s orders. Violent crimes such as theft, abuse, and rape are committed in Colombia as a result of these alkaloids,” explains a research paper from Medellín’s CES University.

“One of the strategies of criminals is to mix scopolamine with benzodiazepine, a sedative that induces sleep. This medication can be given orally in a spiked drink, inhaled, injected, or through direct contact with the skin; for the latter, very high doses are required, documented Professor Guillermo Alonso Castaño Pérez of CES University. Victims can remain vulnerable for up to 48 or 72 hours depending on how much “burundanga” was ingested.

Bogotá has reported cases in which small doses of scopolamine have been blown at someone’s face or placed inside envelopes that are handed out on the street to unsuspecting victims. Multiple cases have been reported of travelers being drugged inside public transportation (especially illegal taxis picking up passengers from the airport), outside ATM machines, and most frequently inside bars and nightclubs.

While Colombia’s bustling cities draw in tourists and expatriates with promises of adventure and discovery, the silent predator of scopolamine can wreak havoc on unsuspecting victims, given its odorless and tasteless chemistry. It can also be very lethal as it induces delirium, attacking a person’s orientation, mobility and can lead to suicide.

The U.S. State Department reports unofficial estimates of 50,000 Scopolamine incidents a year in Colombia, and the Embassy in Bogotá has published preventative guidelines for citizens visiting the South American country.

Women, in particular, have wielded scopolamine with precision, luring unsuspecting victims to bars, motels, and clubs with the pretext of romance and sex. But the dangers of scopolamine extend far beyond the confines of Colombia’s nightlife. Even the act of casually walking the streets can become a perilous endeavor, as criminals can empty bank accounts at an ATM in the company of the victim in broad daylight.

The use of the so-called “Devil’s Breath” is also rising in the numbers of home robberies and car thefts in Bogotá. In late November 2023, police arrested a 25-year-old woman after she drugged a high-profile doctor whom she had met on a dating app and managed to clear-out his apartment in the Usaquén locality.

The U.S State Department in its January 2024 Travel Advisory specifically warns its citizens that “criminals use dating apps to lure victims to meet in places such as hotels, restaurants, and bars, and then later assault and rob them. Numerous U.S. citizens in Colombia have been drugged, robbed, and even killed by their Colombian dates. You should be cautious if using dating apps in Colombia.” So far that year, eight foreigners have died under “mysterious circumstances” in Medellín, and number that could surpass the 40 victims in 2023.

The advisory then recommends foreign travelers: “Tell a friend or family member of your plans, including where you are going, details of the person you are meeting, and the app you used to meet them”.

In the face of this silent predator, vigilance is paramount. Foreigners venturing into Colombia’s cities must remain on their guard and keep a prudent distance from strangers even if they may seem inoffensive. Bogotá, like every other city in the country, takes on a whole different aspect at night, and even though ride-sharing apps are more trustworthy than hailing a cab on the street, it is highly recommended to text the number of the licence plate to someone you trust, as well as your final destination.

Given the escalating threat posed by scopolamine, Bogotá and Medellín have launched initiatives to combat its proliferation, including increased police presence in nightlife districts such as Bogotá’s Zona T and Medellín’s El Poblado. The Mayor’s Office of Bogotá recently reissued recommendations for all residents of the capital to avoid being victims of this substance and subsequent crimes:

• Make sure the liquor is opened at the table.

• During the night, it is not recommended to receive drinks from people you have just met.

• Do not neglect your drink; make sure that external people do not approach your table while you dance.

• Do not allow vendors to approach your table with the pretext of offering you some type of product that you must consume or smell.

Symptoms such as headaches, blurred vision, difficulty speaking, increased body temperature, and arrhythmias are signs that you are under the influence of the substance. The Mayor’s Office has urged citizens to immediately report suspicious situations by calling the emergency hotline: 123