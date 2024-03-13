Mururito Reserva Natural: Conservation and ecotourism flourish in Colombia’s Orinoquia

An orange hue settles on the undulating hillocks that punctuate the expanse of Colombia’s Eastern Plains. In the distance, a herd of tapirs migrates toward the crest of a grassy ravine, which, thanks to a pair of binoculars, appears at close range. While birders track the flight of herons and parakeets darting over a palm grove, my other traveling companions are artfully framing the last rays of a Llanero sunset on their cellphones.

From dawn to dusk, the Mururito Reserva Natural, in the department of Meta, offers visitors an authentic connection with nature and rare opportunity to explore a conservation area in the vastness of the Orinoquia.

Having embarked on a journey from Bogotá to explore and discover a remote area of the Orinoco River’s watershed, the Mururito Nature Reserve is an example where conservation is done right and where water takes precedence in safeguarding the delicate balance of ecosystems.

Despite encroaching eucalyptus plantations, pine trees, and oil palm agro-industry, Mururito has charted a different path since 2006 – one focused on preservation and sustainability. Spanning 2000 hectares along a bend of the Manacacias River, this sanctuary boasts a remarkable array of wildlife, from the elusive Ocelot and majestic Jaguar to the playful Capybara and graceful Anteater.

Through meticulous bird inventories, frog surveys, and fauna monitoring with strategically located cameras, Mururito showcases its commitment to preserving its rich biodiversity. Endangered species find refuge here, shielded from the threats of neighboring farms and brush fires. With the cessation of burning practices and the implementation of sustainable land management, the reserve has witnessed the natural regeneration of its characteristic dry forests and shrublands, ensuring the continuity of vital ecosystems.

As visitors venture deeper into Mururito, they encounter a diverse range of habitats that support an astonishing variety of flora and fauna. The wetlands, known as morichales, are a natural oasis teeming with wildlife and best explored before the scorching midday heat. Here, amidst the towering Moriche palms, visitors can admire the elegant Royal Woodpecker whose vibrant white and red plumage is a testament to the richness of the ecosystem.

The tropical forests with their dense foliage and flowering trees provide sanctuary for numerous species, including the elusive puma and agile Spider Monkey. Among the leafy canopy, the melodious calls of birds fill the air, from the vibrant Toucan to the Crimson-backed Tanager.

The sandbanks along the Manacacias River are a perfect escape from long walks with the reserve’s expert guide, Nixon. They also provide an ideal vantage point to observe one of the region’s most extensive waterways in the department of Meta. In this aquatic realm, freshwater species thrive in abundance, and beneath the shimmering surface, river otters can also be seen navigating the languid flow of the river.

As the sun sets over the horizon, travelers can climb to a lookout to witness the spectacle unfold, accompanied by the haunting calls of birds of prey such as the Caracara, circling gracefully against the crimson sky.

Thanks to extensive research efforts, Mururito boasts an impressive roster of biodiversity, with a myriad of species calling its diverse habitats home. In addition to those mentioned, the reserve is also home to the White-tailed Deer, Soche Deer, Porcupine, Red Squirrel, and countless others, each playing a vital role in maintaining the delicate balance of the ecosystem.

Conservation initiatives such as tree-planting campaigns and habitat restoration projects further enhance the resilience of the ecosystem, ensuring the long-term survival of endangered species. In recognition of its ecological significance, Mururito was officially declared a Natural Reserve of Civil Society in 2013 and registered as a tourist establishment in 2015.

Today, eco-conscious travelers can reserve directly with Mururito to experience its unparalleled beauty and immerse themselves in a range of activities, from horseback riding and hiking to wildlife watching and boating on the Caiman lagoon.

At Mururito Nature Reserve, ecotourism is focused on raising awareness and fostering a deep appreciation for the natural world, and to make the most of the outdoors, dress comfortably with long sleeve linen shirts, good walking shoes and a hat. Bring a bathing suit enjoy a cold natural brook or for the more adventurous, a quick dip in the Manacacias river.

Amidst the tranquility of the plains, visitors can also find respite from the chaos of modern life, basking in the serenity of starry nights on the porch of a lodge with deck chairs, flowering gardens, and comfortable accommodation. After a busy day trekking the outdoors, the lodge also offers hearty and healthy home-cooked meals, as well as refreshments and possibly a chance to watch animals wander in front of the spy cameras – and if extremely luck – a black puma.

Mururito offers a welcoming retreat for families and adventurers alike, inviting them to discover the wonders of Colombia’s Eastern Plains. The journey from Bogotá to Puerto Gaitán is all paved, with an excellent road that can be completed in under six hours.

An important recommendation is to leave Bogotá around 5:00 am to beat the early morning traffic, and once on the Bogotá to Villavicencio highway, enjoy the breathtaking scenery as you descend from the mist-covered high Andes to the Eastern Plains. There is comfortable bus service between Bogotá and Puerto Gaitán as well. Coordinate with the staff at Mururito for the one-and-a-half-hour overland transport from the center of Puerto Gaitán to the reserve. The only cars that can navigate this unpaved portion of the trip are very sturdy 4x4s.

For information and bookings visit www.fincahotel-llanos.com or write to: contactmururito@gmail.com