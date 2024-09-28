Jazz al Parque 2024: A celebration of community and global sounds in Bogotá

The highly anticipated Jazz al Parque festival is making its return to Bogotá this weekend, promising to fill the city with vibrant melodies and cultural exchange. Held on September 28 and 29 at the scenic Parque El Country, this free event has become a staple in Bogotá’s cultural calendar since its inception in 1995, offering two days of exceptional music for locals and visitors alike.

More than just a concert series, Jazz al Parque is a celebration of jazz in all its forms—bringing together a diverse community of enthusiasts, from seasoned jazz lovers to curious first-timers, all united by their love of music. In 2023, the festival drew over 41,000 attendees, a testament to its growing popularity. This year, with an exciting mix of national and international performers, the 2024 edition promises to take things even further, showcasing the evolution of jazz and its boundless possibilities.

What sets Jazz al Parque apart is its commitment to innovation. The festival has long been a platform for both established musicians and up-and-coming talents to present fresh, experimental works. Jazz here is more than just a genre – it’s an open dialogue between cultures, styles, and creative expressions. This year’s lineup embraces the full spectrum of jazz, from the classic sounds of bebop to more modern interpretations that incorporate influences from around the world.

The festival’s mission to make jazz accessible to all means that it’s more than a concert – it’s a community event. Families, tourists, and music enthusiasts of all backgrounds gather to enjoy live performances in one of Bogotá’s most beloved green spaces, transforming the park into a hub of cultural exchange.

Global Headliners and Local Talent

Jazz al Parque 2024 features an impressive mix of international headliners and homegrown talent. Leading the international roster is American saxophonist Walter Smith III, a Blue Note recording artist known for his emotive performances. Joining him is India’s Varijashree Venugopal, a vocalist and flautist who skillfully blends traditional Carnatic music with jazz, creating a fusion that’s as refreshing as it is soulful. The New York Gypsy All-Stars will also take to the stage, bringing their energetic mix of world music and jazz fusion.

From Colombia, virtuoso harpist Edmar Castañeda returns to his hometown, blending rhythms from Colombia, Venezuela, and Argentina. He will be joined by Swiss harmonica player Grégoire Maret for a unique collaboration that promises to captivate audiences.

The national lineup is just as exciting, showcasing a range of styles and influences from across the country. Con Alma Dueto, hailing from Cali, will bring their unique blend of jazz and Latin American sounds, while Santiago Melo, also from Cali, offers a more traditional jazz piano experience, having performed in festivals both in Colombia and Argentina. Vibraphonist Kate Ortega from Cali adds her own twist, influenced by gospel, Colombian rhythms, and Latin jazz.

From Popayán, Juan David Romero Cuarteto and Oscaryvan Garzón will present their innovative compositions, rich in harmonic sophistication and rhythmic dynamism. The festival will also showcase groups like Manglar Trio, who explore the boundaries of contemporary jazz, and the Harbey Uruena Quinteto, known for their fusion of jazz with traditional Colombian rhythms.

The eclectic lineup continues with Medellín’s Mikaël Hyla Cuarteto, a group that seamlessly blends European and Latin American influences, offering audiences a musical journey from Paris to the Caribbean. Lalo Cortés brings a neo-soul sound, influenced by jazz and hip-hop, while Cachicamo fuses Latin American minimalism with jazz for a unique auditory experience.

Jorge Cabezas Quinteto and Rodrigo Pardo Quinteto will round out the lineup, each offering a distinctive take on jazz, from contemplative pieces to more complex, energetic compositions.

Jazz al Parque is not only about performances – it also emphasizes education and community. The festival’s academic agenda includes workshops, artist talks, and discussions, inviting the public to engage more deeply with the music. Whether you’re a seasoned musician or simply a fan, these sessions offer a chance to learn about jazz’s history, techniques, and its role as a force for cultural connection.

With free entry and an array of dynamic performances, the Jazz al Parque brings together audiences from all walks of life, transforming Parque El Country into a lively stage for music and community. Jazz al Parque is also part of a concert series that embraces conservation initiatives for Bogotá and shares along with other district-sponsored events a broad commitment to safeguarding our natural resources in the capital.

For the complete line-up of artists and performance times visit: jazzalparque.gov.co