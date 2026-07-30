Rubio expected to lead U.S. delegation to presidential inauguration in Cali

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to attend the inauguration of Colombia’s president-elect Abelardo De La Espriella on August 7, a ceremony that will make history as the country’s first presidential transfer of power to be held outside Bogotá.

The inauguration will take place at 3:00 p.m. at the Arena USC on the campus of the Universidad Santiago de Cali, after Congress approved De La Espriella’s request to move the constitutional ceremony to Cali, the capital of Valle del Cauca.

Rubio’s anticipated attendance would make him the highest-ranking U.S. official at the ceremony and signal Washington’s intention to quickly deepen ties with Colombia’s incoming administration following a period of strained bilateral relations.

Argentina’s President Javier Milei and Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa have already confirmed they will travel to Cali. Also expected are King Felipe VI of Spain, Paraguayan President Santiago Peña, and other foreign dignitaries.

Preparations for the event have intensified in recent days. Defense minister-designate (retired General) Jorge Mora met Wednesday with Cali Mayor Alejandro Eder to coordinate security arrangements for the ceremony.

Authorities are considering imposing a citywide alcohol ban beginning August 6, while drone flights are expected to be prohibited over the inauguration venue as part of an extensive security perimeter.

The Arena USC has a capacity of approximately 2,500 people and will host members of Congress, foreign delegations and invited guests for the swearing-in ceremony.

Rubio’s expected participation is likely to draw particular attention. As U.S. Secretary of State, his presence would underscore the strategic importance Washington places on rebuilding cooperation with Colombia under De La Espriella’s administration, with security, counternarcotics, migration and investment expected to feature prominently on the bilateral agenda.

The decision to stage the inauguration in Cali also carries symbolic weight. The city has faced persistent security challenges in recent years, and De La Espriella has pledged to make restoring public order a central objective of his presidency. Holding the inauguration there is intended to signal the incoming government’s commitment to reasserting state authority in one of Colombia’s most strategically important regions.