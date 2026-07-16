New U.S.-Colombia chapter takes shape as Rubio meets Colombia’s vice president-elect

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Colombia’s Vice President-elect José Manuel Restrepo on Wednesday, signaling what both sides described as the beginning of a new phase in bilateral relations as President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella prepares to take office on Aug. 7.

The closed-door meeting at the State Department brought together senior members of Colombia’s incoming administration during a Washington tour aimed at strengthening ties with the United States before the new government assumes office.

Restrepo led the Colombian delegation, accompanied by Defense Minister-designate retired General Jorge Eduardo Mora, Foreign Minister-designate Omar Bula Escobar and Commerce, Industry and Tourism Minister-designate Mauricio Gómez Amín.

Following the meeting, Rubio described the talks as productive and said Washington was ready to work closely with Colombia’s next administration.

“Good meeting with Colombian Vice President-Elect José Manuel Restrepo, to discuss the future of the U.S.-Colombia partnership,” Rubio wrote on X. “We look forward to working with President-Elect Abelardo de la Espriella’s incoming administration to strengthen security cooperation and expand economic ties.”

The statement marked one of the clearest public indications yet that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump intends to reset relations with Bogotá following years of diplomatic tensions under outgoing Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

Restrepo also hailed the meeting as the start of “a new stage” in relations between the longtime allies and thanked Washington for its support during Colombia’s presidential transition.

According to members of the Colombian delegation, discussions focused on expanding bilateral cooperation on security, trade, investment and infrastructure while reaffirming both countries’ longstanding strategic partnership.

A central element of Colombia’s proposal was its interest in joining the Shield of the Americas, a U.S.-led multinational security initiative designed to strengthen regional cooperation against transnational criminal organizations, drug trafficking and other security threats.

The incoming administration also proposed closer collaboration on illicit crop eradication, restoring public order and strengthening Colombia’s armed forces, while emphasizing that such cooperation would be conducted “with absolute respect for national sovereignty.”

The meeting formed part of the incoming government’s international tour, dubbed “La Patria Milagro,” (Miracle Nation), which seeks to reassure international partners and investors ahead of the Aug. 7 inauguration.

Earlier this week, Restrepo outlined the administration’s broader economic agenda during meetings with the Atlantic Council and other Washington policy institutions.

Speaking at the Atlantic Council, where he previously served as a researcher, Restrepo said the new government aims to establish a broader strategic partnership with the United States. “This represents a new moment in the relationship between Colombia and the United States,” he said. “Perhaps a moment in which we can establish a strategic partnership of greater scope.”

He added that the delegation was seeking to revive infrastructure and development initiatives that had stalled in recent years while expanding opportunities for bilateral trade and foreign investment.

The Washington visit reflects the priorities of President-elect De la Espriella, who campaigned on rebuilding Colombia’s security institutions, restoring investor confidence and strengthening relations with the United States after what he described as years of diplomatic strain.

Officials close to the incoming administration said the government intends to deepen cooperation in areas ranging from defense and counternarcotics operations to energy, infrastructure and private-sector investment.

The meeting also follows recent exchanges between De la Espriella and senior U.S. officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, after which the president-elect announced Colombia would formally join the Shield of the Americas initiative upon taking office.

For decades, Colombia has been one of Washington’s closest allies in Latin America and the largest recipient of U.S. security assistance in the region. Cooperation expanded significantly under Plan Colombia beginning in 2000, although relations cooled during Petro’s presidency amid disagreements over counternarcotics strategy, security policy and broader geopolitical issues.

Both governments now appear eager to restore the relationship to the center of their regional agendas.

Neither delegation disclosed additional details of Wednesday’s closed-door discussions, and Colombian officials left the State Department without speaking to reporters.

Still, the carefully coordinated statements issued afterward suggested both capitals are seeking to present the meeting as more than a routine diplomatic courtesy, framing it instead as the opening move in what both governments hope will become a renewed strategic partnership spanning security, economic development and regional cooperation.

With De la Espriella set to assume office in just weeks, officials on both sides indicated that Wednesday’s talks were intended to lay the groundwork for an expanded alliance aimed at confronting shared security challenges while boosting trade and investment between the two countries.