Bogotá Fashion Week in the light of Vermeer

By: Richard Emblin

Guests check social media before the runway presentation of designer Humberto Cubides. Cubides of the CUBEL label inaugurated the sixth edition of Bogotá Fashion Week (BFW) with a collection that celebrated the artisanal embroidery of Cundinamarca weavers.

Bogotá Fashion Week is a three-day event (May 10-12) organized by the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce (CCB) to showcase the work of fashion designers working in Bogotá and greater Bogotá region. Presenting collections and ready-to-wear apparel from 110 independent fashion houses, included in the slate of runway presentations at BFW are Somos Martina; The Frenchie Co.; Manuela Álvarez; W Studios; Liebestod; Like a Bird; Be Monocromo; Pinkfilosofy; Laura Aparicio; Emergentes; Andrea Landa; Cala de la Cruz; Waimari; Saudade; A Modo Mío; and Atelier Crump.

Designer Jorge Duque of the Duque Vélez brand is the headline act for the closing runway presentation on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Artisanal embroidery and urban/outdoor fabrics characterized the Cubel collection at BFW. Photo: Richard Emblin
The Cubel collection by designer Humberto Cubides during the launch of Bogotá Fashion Week 2023. Photo: Richard Emblin
The Cubel collection by designer Humberto Cubides during the launch of Bogotá Fashion Week 2023. Photo: Richard Emblin
Colombian fashion designer Humberto Cubides of the CUBEL label during Bogotá Fashion Week.
Richard Emblin is the director of The City Paper.

