Bogotá Fashion Week in the light of Vermeer

Guests check social media before the runway presentation of designer Humberto Cubides. Cubides of the CUBEL label inaugurated the sixth edition of Bogotá Fashion Week (BFW) with a collection that celebrated the artisanal embroidery of Cundinamarca weavers.

Bogotá Fashion Week is a three-day event (May 10-12) organized by the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce (CCB) to showcase the work of fashion designers working in Bogotá and greater Bogotá region. Presenting collections and ready-to-wear apparel from 110 independent fashion houses, included in the slate of runway presentations at BFW are Somos Martina; The Frenchie Co.; Manuela Álvarez; W Studios; Liebestod; Like a Bird; Be Monocromo; Pinkfilosofy; Laura Aparicio; Emergentes; Andrea Landa; Cala de la Cruz; Waimari; Saudade; A Modo Mío; and Atelier Crump.

Designer Jorge Duque of the Duque Vélez brand is the headline act for the closing runway presentation on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Follow the event at IG: @bogotafashionweek and Twitter: @bogotafw