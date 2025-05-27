Violin Contest of Bogotá spotlights Colombian composition with Jury of virtuosos

An important deadline is approaching for the Colombian capital as registration for the first edition of the International Violin Contest: City of Bogotá closes on May 31.

The ambitious cultural initiative by the Mayoralty aims to position Bogotá on the global classical music map, offering violinists the opportunity to showcase their talents to a star-studded jury, as well as participate in a contest with educational outreach, and celebration of local heritage. The competition is open to violinists under the age of 30 from any country.

Set to launch by the end of October 2025, the competition will bring together twenty rising violinists from across the globe, award US$70,000 in prize money, and commission a new work by Colombian composer Carolina Noguera.

Organized by the Bogotá Philharmonic Orchestra (OFB) and district’s Secretariat of Culture, the contest is designed to establish the vibrant capital as a creative epicenter in Latin America. It also aligns with Bogotá’s official status as a UNESCO Creative City of Music, honor bestowed in 2012.

“It’s about showing the world the level of musical excellence that exists here,” said David García, director of the Bogotá Philharmonic Orchestra. “But it’s also about giving back to our young musicians – providing access, instruments, and opportunities that can truly change lives.”

Prize Money and a Global Stage

With applications closing on May 31, 2025, a jury will then select 20 finalists to travel to Bogotá – all expenses paid – for a week-long live competition between October 31 and November 7.

The winner will take home a US$30,000 grand prize and will be invited to perform as a soloist with the Bogotá Philharmonic during its 2026 concert season. A second-place prize of US$20,000 will also be awarded, and an additional US$20,000 will be given to the artist who delivers the best interpretation of a specially commissioned piece: Serenata Pagana, composed by Carolina Noguera. Noguera is regarded as one of the country’s most respected contemporary composers.



The contest’s preliminary rounds will take place at the Auditorio Fabio Lozano, located at Jorge Tadeo Lozano University. The final concert – expected to draw a broad audience of music enthusiasts – will be held at the Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo (TJMSD), considered Bogotá’s premier venue for the performing arts.

A Jury of World-Class Virtuosos

The judging panel reads like a roll call from the world’s great concert stages. Canadian violinist Lucie Robert, who chairs the jury, has taught at Manhattan School of Music for over 30 years and performed with orchestras from the New York Philharmonic to the Montreal Symphony. She is joined by Romanian violinist Silvia Marcovici, Austrian concertmaster Birgit Kolar, Spanish soloist Leticia Moreno, one of Singapore’s first homegrown soloists Lee-Chin Siow, and Venezuela-born Alexis Cárdenas, who is concertmaster of the Orchestre National d’Île-de-France in Paris.

“It’s an extraordinary moment for Bogotá,” said Cárdenas. “Not just because it puts us on the international stage, but because it bridges generations and geographies.”

While most international competitions focus on standard repertoire – the Paganinis, Brahms, or Sibelius concertos – Noguera’s, 12-minute, two-movement Serenata Pagana is inspired by Béla Bartók’s violin sonatas and traditional Afro-Colombian lullabies from the Pacific region. Noguera also draws from violin music in the department of Cauca, where the instrument plays a central role in local religious and festive rituals. “It’s not folk music per se,” underscores the composer. “It’s a work of art that dialogues with tradition. The violin here is a voice not just of the individual, but of a place, of memory and resistance.”

Masterclasses and Violins for the Next Generation

Beyond the spotlight of the competition, the initiative also seeks to serve young Colombian musicians. A parallel education program will offer free masterclasses to 51 young violinists from across Colombia, all under the age of 26. These sessions will be taught by the visiting contestants, many of whom have studied at institutions such as Juilliard, Curtis, or the Royal College of Music.

In a country where access to quality instruments is often a barrier, the contest partnered with the Ramírez Moreno Foundation to donate 20 professionally crafted violins. These will be lent long-term to the most promising masterclass participants. The instruments are being built by five local luthiers and reflect a growing recognition of the importance of infrastructure in musical education. “It’s one thing to teach,” said Maestro García. “But what good is a lesson if the student has no instrument to practice on?”

Bogotá’s Broad Cultural Mission

For the Bogotá Philharmonic Orchestra, which runs nine youth symphonies and over 1,000 community ensembles, the contest is part of a broader mission to democratize access to music while nurturing excellence. The philharmonic system, developed over the past 15 years, integrates music into the fabric of the city’s schools and public programs.

By combining international visibility with local investment, the violin contest reflects a changing dynamic in Latin American arts leadership – one that prizes both prestige and equity. “It’s not just a competition,” said García. “It’s a declaration that Bogotá is ready for a world stage.”

As final applications come in and preparations accelerate to host the inaugural Concurso Internacional de Violín Ciudad de Bogotá, one thing is clear: in 2025, Bogotá will make a lasting impact on Colombia’s cultural landscape and resonate far beyond its concert halls.

Violinists of the world take note: May 31 is the deadline to register. Registration for the Masterclasses is open until June 30. Visit the Bogotá Secretariat of Culture website for all the information regarding registration and contest rules. https://www.culturarecreacionydeporte.gov.co/es/concurso-internacional-de-violin-de-bogota-2025

In addition to the inaugural International Violin Competition, Bogotá is preparing to host the Bienal Internacional de Arte y Ciudad BOG25, an ambitious cultural initiative positioning the Colombian capital alongside global art powerhouses such as São Paulo, Venice and Sydney. Led by the Mayor’s Office through the Secretariat of Culture, Recreation and Sport, BOG25 will unfold from September 20 to November 7, 2025, activating public spaces across the city through poetic, disruptive and imaginative artistic interventions. The biennial aims to strengthen Bogotá’s ecosystem of visual arts, architecture, and design, bringing together established and emerging artists, curators, and grassroots projects selected through open calls. BOG25 aspires not only to reflect the city’s creative pulse but to deepen the role of public art in shaping its identity.

At the neighborhood level, Bogotá continues to invest in grassroots culture through the Barrios Vivos initiative, which runs from September 7 to 17. Designed to enhance the cultural and social fabric of the city’s diverse districts, the program supports community-led innovation through two main strategies: Laboratorios de Oportunidades, which stimulate local economies through creative, participatory arts initiatives; and Laboratorios de Transformaciones Culturales, which offer imaginative solutions to neighborhood conflict and promote a stronger sense of trust, pride and belonging among residents. Together, these efforts reflect Bogotá’s broader cultural vision—one where music, art, and community transformation are central to the city’s future.