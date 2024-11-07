Bogotá braces for more powerful storms following flash flooding

After a severe electrical storm swept over Bogotá on Wednesday, November 6, triggering flash floods across the capital and causing the Torca wetland to overflow, authorities are preparing for potentially more intense weather. The storm, which hit during the evening rush hour, unleashed lightning, heavy rain, and floods that halted mobility across the city. The situation worsened when Bogotá’s El Dorado Airport suspended all operations, leaving passengers stranded and facing lengthy delays as airlines scrambled to reschedule flights.

Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán reported that emergency response teams attended to over 26 critical points in the city, particularly in the hard-hit districts of Usaquén, Suba, and Ciudad Bolívar. The intensity of the rains over four hours also overwhelmed Bogotá’s drainage systems, resulting in flooding along Calle 80, Avenida Caracas, and Calle 26. As essential corridors shut down due to rising water levels, the Autopista Norte (North Highway) faced a serious emergency with approximately 500 cars trapped in deep water. With emergency crews working overnight to rescue people from their vehicles, Mayor Galán announced that schools located in the north of the Colombian capital would suspend classes, as more rainfall is expected on Thursday and possibly through the weekend.

Isabel Segovia, Bogotá’s Secretary of Education, confirmed that more than 4,300 students were affected by the flooding on AutoNorte, and it took until dawn for many to return home safely.

Mayor Galán confirmed that crews were on-site throughout the night, removing close to 200 vehicles stuck between Calle 222 and Calle 215. “This area is highly vulnerable to floods due to its geography,” he noted, emphasizing the need for long-term infrastructure solutions to protect residents.

The overflowing of the Torca wetland posed a particular risk. Mayor Galán warned that if the rain persists in the coming days, authorities may have to close large sections of the AutoNorte, essentially shutting down mobility between Bogotá and the neighboring municipalities of Cota, Chía, and Cajicá. Guillermo Escobar Castro, Director of Bogotá’s Institute for Risk Management and Climate Change (IDIGER), highlighted the city’s vulnerability to such events, calling the recent rainfall “an unusual but increasingly likely phenomenon” as climate conditions become more extreme.

With widespread flooding reported on Calle 80 and Carrera Séptima, Bogotá’s articulated mass transportation system TransMilenio was severely impacted, with stations closed and buses stuck between stranded cars. In response to Wednesday’s intense storm, Bogotá’s Secretary of Mobility has enacted a reversible lane on the AutoNorte to redirect incoming traffic, while using Carrera Séptima as a primary outbound route. However, delays remain substantial, with officials advising residents to avoid north Bogotá unless absolutely necessary.

As Bogotá confronts a rash of powerful storms, officials are advocating for improvements to infrastructure to counteract the risks associated with extreme weather. Mayor Galán underscored the need for a comprehensive plan to elevate certain flood-prone roads, particularly the AutoNorte, to prevent recurrent damage to the area’s ecosystem and ensure safe access through the Torca-Guaymaral wetland area. “We’re hoping to expedite this critical infrastructure project to protect the city and allow for natural water flow between the eastern and western sections of the Torca-Guaymaral wetland,” Galán noted. “Wednesday’s storm showed us just how vulnerable Bogotá remains, and this project could help safeguard the capital’s future.”