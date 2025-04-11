After a severe water crisis in Bogotá, Mayor Galán ends rationing

The dark rain clouds that have shrouded Bogotá in mist and drizzle have not been in vain, and because of the inclement weather across the Eastern Andes, one of the most severe water crises in Bogotá’s recent history officially comes to an end this Saturday.

Bogotá Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán, alongside Natasha Avendaño, general manager of the city’s water utility company EAAB (Empresa de Acueducto y Alcantarillado de Bogotá), announced on Friday the end of the water rationing measures that have been in place since April 2024.

“After one year, we can finally announce that tomorrow, at 8:00 a.m., water rationing in Bogotá will come to an end,” said Galán in a press conference held at the EAAB’s Usaquén Subcentral. “It has been one of the most complex crises the city has faced in terms of water scarcity,” he said.

The decision is based on significant improvements in the hydrological conditions of the Chingaza system, which supplies over 70% of Bogotá’s potable water. The stabilization of reservoir levels in the Chingaza reservoir system was confirmed by EAAB’s technical teams after evaluating the historical inflows between 1997 and 2024. The trends from April 2025 closely match historical averages, allowing for a confident forecast of sustained recovery in water levels.

According to the most recent data, as of April 10, the Chuza reservoir — one of the key components of the Chingaza system — held close to 77 million cubic meters of water. April’s inflows already total 7.43 million cubic meters, equivalent to nearly 88% of the historical average for the month and surpassing the 80% threshold required to ensure adequate supply.

Overall, the Chingaza system, which also includes the San Rafael reservoir, now contains over 115 million cubic meters of water. This amount exceeds the optimal operation curve by more than six million cubic meters, placing current capacity near 50% — an important increase from the 16.52% recorded a year ago when the city entered emergency conservation mode.

“Together with the mayor, we confirm the end of the water rationing measures, following stabilization of the Chingaza system levels,” said Avendaño. “Restrictions will officially end on Saturday, April 12, as we restore water service to residents in Suba, Usaquén, and municipalities in the Sabana region, including Chía, Cajicá, Sopó, Tocancipá, and Cojardín.”

The water and sanitation company estimates that over the past year, the city has saved more than 46 million cubic meters of water — the equivalent of 19,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The recovery has been driven not only by changes in public behavior but also by strategic technical and operational interventions from the EAAB, combined with favorable weather. Rainfall in the Chingaza region during the first quarter of 2025 exceeded historical averages by 23%, contributing significantly to replenishing the reservoirs.

Mayor Galán highlighted that without the coordinated conservation strategy introduced in April 2024, Bogotá and 12 neighboring municipalities would have faced a serious risk of water shortages and supply disruption. Projections now show that if current inflow and consumption patterns hold, the Chingaza system will retain sufficient water storage capacity through April 2026.

Despite the lifting of restrictions, Galán urged residents to remain conscious of their water use. “This crisis has reminded us of the vulnerability of our water sources,” he said. “Let this be a turning point where we continue to use water wisely and protect our natural reserves.”

The announcement marks a moment of relief for some nine million residents in the greater metropolitan region, concluding a chapter of hardship that required city-wide coordination, daily water scheduling, and a determination from everyone to avoid reaching that dreaded “Day Zero” with a full-scale collapse of the most vital resource.