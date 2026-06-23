Colombia’s President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella Pledges a ‘Miracle Nation’

Standing behind a bulletproof screen beneath Barranquilla’s towering Ventana al Mundo monument, President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella delivered a triumphant yet carefully choreographed victory speech Sunday night, promising to restore security, revive confidence in Colombia’s democratic institutions and govern for all Colombians after one of the closest presidential elections in the country’s modern history.

Addressing thousands of jubilant supporters waving Colombian flags along the Caribbean city’s waterfront, De la Espriella sought to strike a conciliatory tone only hours after narrowly defeating leftist rival Iván Cepeda in a fiercely contested runoff. But as his nearly hour-long address unfolded, the criminal defense attorney also issued an uncompromising warning to illegal armed groups, to outgoing President Gustavo Petro and his political heir, urging them to accept the electorate’s verdict.

The transparent ballistic shield surrounding the podium was a stark reminder that, despite Colombia’s democratic traditions, political violence remains a defining feature of public life. Yet the symbolism of the evening belonged not to fear but to triumph as chants of “President! President!” echoed across Barranquilla’s waterfront.

“My fellow Colombians, today I reaffirm my solemn pledge of absolute loyalty to the 1991 Constitution. I swear to defend our Constitution with unwavering conviction so that it cannot be destroyed. I swear to protect it from those who seek to dismantle the rule of law through tyranny. And I swear to uphold it against those who, while claiming to speak in the name of the people, would strip Colombians of their freedoms.”

The constitutional pledge established the central theme of his address: portraying his incoming administration as one committed to restoring democratic institutions after four years under Petro’s left-wing government.

Seeking to reassure a nation divided almost evenly between two competing political visions, De la Espriella insisted reconciliation – not revenge – would define his presidency.

“I will govern for every Colombian – for those who voted for me and for those who chose another candidate. There will be no winners and no losers. There will be no reprisals and no persecution because, in a democracy, there are no irreconcilable enemies. There are only fellow citizens who think differently but possess exactly the same rights as we do.”

Invoking Article 188 of Colombia’s Constitution, he added:

“From this night forward, I accept the sacred duty of embodying our nation’s unity. I will be the President of every Colombian.”

Turning directly to those who had opposed his candidacy, the president-elect extended an appeal that contrasted sharply with the combative rhetoric that characterized much of the campaign.

“This is your victory too, because democracy works when people are free to choose. Your freedoms will be protected, your rights respected, and your voices heard. You will never have to fear thinking differently. My purpose is to earn your trust through results, not speeches; through achievements, not promises; through consistency, not excuses.”

Throughout the speech, De la Espriella repeatedly invoked what he described as the birth of a “new era” for Colombia, presenting his electoral victory as the beginning of a broader national renewal.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in our history – a chapter in which we will once again believe in ourselves, restore confidence in our institutions, and take pride in our flag.”

Rejecting what he portrayed as years of national pessimism, he continued:

“For too long we were told Colombia was destined to fail. We were told it was impossible to defeat corruption, impossible to restore security, impossible to unite Colombians, impossible to build a nation of property owners, opportunity and shared prosperity. Tonight, the Colombian people have answered with one voice: yes, we can build a Miracle Nation under the government of the Tiger.”

That vision, he said, would rest on institutional independence, respect for democratic checks and balances, and an end to executive interference in other branches of government.

“I am a man shaped by the law and deeply respectful of the independence of every branch of government. Mine will be a government fully committed to democracy, liberty and the rule of law.”

He promised a Congress free to legislate without pressure from the executive, governors and mayors able to govern with the central government as an ally rather than an adversary, and a judiciary whose autonomy would be fully respected.

Security, however, remained the defining pillar of the incoming administration.

Declaring that Colombians had defeated not only political opponents but also intimidation by armed groups, De la Espriella vowed to restore state authority across the country.

“The authority of the Republic will once again be felt throughout every corner of our nation. There will be no territories beyond the reach of the State, no criminals beyond justice, and no organization above the law.”

Addressing drug traffickers, guerrillas, kidnappers, extortionists and corrupt officials, he issued one of the evening’s strongest warnings.

“To the drug traffickers, terrorists, kidnappers, extortionists and corrupt officials who have stolen from the Colombian people, let this serve as notice: the people once again have a government.”

“Every one of those criminals will be pursued relentlessly within the framework of our Constitution and our laws. They will be hunted down, captured and brought to justice for every crime committed against our people and our nation. True peace is not born from impunity. True peace is born from justice.”

The president-elect reserved special praise for Colombia’s armed forces and police, promising that after taking office on Aug. 7 they would once again enjoy the unequivocal backing of the presidency.

“Beginning on August 7, you will once again have a President who respects you, supports you, honors you and protects you. There can be no freedom without security, no democracy without authority, and no nation without heroes willing to defend the Republic.”

Acknowledging the scale of the task awaiting his administration, De la Espriella tempered the celebratory atmosphere with a note of realism.

“I do not inherit an easy country. We are receiving a nation that is divided, battered and burdened by debt—a nation that demands rebuilding. I will not promise miracles. Colombia’s recovery will require work, sacrifice, discipline and perseverance.”

Still, he pledged unwavering commitment to rebuilding the country.

“But I make you this solemn promise: I will not rest for a single day until Colombia regains the greatness it deserves. I will devote every day, every week, every month and every year to that mission with all my heart, all my energy and all my commitment.”

Looking beyond Colombia’s borders, De la Espriella signaled a significant shift in foreign policy.

“Colombia is once again a strong, trustworthy and respected democracy. We will reclaim our place among the world’s free nations. We will strengthen our ties with countries that defend liberty and the rule of law. Colombia will be a reliable partner, a loyal ally and a steadfast voice for freedom across the Americas.”

As the speech drew to a close, however, the conciliatory tone gave way to a direct challenge aimed at Petro and defeated candidate Iván Cepeda, who had questioned aspects of the electoral process.

“Let me be absolutely clear. To President Petro and his political heir I say this: respect the will of the Colombian people.”

He warned that any attempt to dispute the election result outside institutional channels would amount to defying millions of voters.

“By rejecting the verdict of the ballot box, Petro and Cepeda are not challenging the Tiger – they are challenging the millions of Colombians who gave us this democratic victory.”

His message then became even more pointed.

“Petro and Cepeda: do not ignite social unrest. Respect the people’s verdict. There will be no third round fought in the streets. The election is over. Pack your bags and prepare to serve as the democratic opposition.”

While reaffirming that Cepeda would enjoy every democratic guarantee to lead the opposition, De la Espriella coupled the assurance with an unmistakable warning.

“Senator-elect Cepeda will enjoy every constitutional guarantee to exercise the opposition. But let me be equally clear: do not even think of encouraging violence or sowing fear. You already know how hard the Tiger bites – and I can assure you, the Tiger can bite even harder than it did at the ballot box today.”

As fireworks illuminated Barranquilla’s skyline and supporters celebrated what De la Espriella repeatedly described as the beginning of a “Miracle Nation,” the president-elect closed his address with a call for reconciliation.

“Tonight, the Horrible Night has come to an end, giving way to the light of a prosperous, secure and hopeful nation. There will no longer be one forgotten Colombia and another privileged Colombia. From this day forward there is only one Colombia. I call on all Colombians to reconcile with one another and to make history together, because the future no longer belongs to a privileged few—it belongs to the people of Colombia.”

For Colombia’s next president, the campaign may have ended. But as he stood behind bulletproof glass before a jubilant crowd in Barranquilla, Abelardo de la Espriella made clear that, in his view, the far more difficult task of governing a deeply polarized nation had only just begun.