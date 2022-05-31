Colombia confirms first case of Acute hepatitis of “unknown origin”

A first case of acute hepatitis of unknown aetiology has been confirmed by the National Institute of Health, and among hundreds of cases reported by health authorities worldwide. The liver disease of “unknown origin” afflicts mostly young children and was first detected in the United Kingdom in April. The mysterious disease is now present in 33 countries. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), some 650 cases worldwide are currently under investigation.

The outbreak of the epidemic in Colombia involves a 2-year-old who showed signs of infection six weeks ago. “In this case, as in others reported around the world, the background was manifested by SARS-CoV-2 and adenovirus” reads the INS statement. Latin America has registered 15 cases in Argentina, Mexico, Panama and now Colombia.

Franklyn Prieto, director of Public Health Surveillance and Risk Analysis of the INS, recommended children not be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a precautionary measure, even though there is no evidence that “the biological influences the spread of hepatitis,” he said. Prieto also emphasized that this acute hepatitis of unknown origin is not contagious.

On May 27, WHO confirmed that nine children had died from the severe liver disease, and about 6%, or at least 38 children have required a liver transplant. The reported cases refer to children with severe infection where hepatitis A, B, C, D or E were not identified.

In the US, cases have been identified in several states, including Alabama, North Carolina, Illinois and Wisconsin. The age of the children ranges from 1 month to 16 years. According to the WHO’s Multi-Country report, more than 75% of the cases involve children under the age of five. “The United Kingdom has recently observed an increase in adenovirus activity, which is co-circulating with SARS-CoV-2, though the role of these viruses in the pathogenesis is not yet clear,” states the report.

Two additional cases were confirmed on Tuesday in Singapore, involving a three-year-old and eight-year-old. A first case was identified on April 30 in a 10-month-old infant.

The WHO is recommending all member nations implement general infection prevention and control practices, similar to anti-COVID-19 measures. These include:

Frequent hand hygiene, using soap and water or an alcohol-based hand-gel.

Avoid crowded spaces and maintain a safe distance from others.

Ensure good ventilation when indoors.

Wear a well-fitted mask covering your mouth and nose when recommended.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Use safe water for drinking.

Follow safe food handling and cooking practices.

Regular cleaning of surfaces you frequently touch with your hands.

Stay home when unwell and seek medical attention