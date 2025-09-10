Labor Ministry suspends Bogotá’s Andrés D.C. after safety incident

Colombia’s Ministry of Labor has suspended operations at the Bogotá restaurant Andrés D.C. after an inspection found safety risks, following an accident that left nine customers injured.

The ministry said the decision, announced Tuesday, followed a seven-hour inspection of the multi-story venue in the capital’s Zona Rosa district. Inspectors cited electrical and thermal hazards in the kitchen and ordered an immediate halt to operations.

“With life and safety, there is no room for compromise,” Labor Minister Antonio Sanguino said. “The lives and dignity of workers are not negotiable.”

The suspension came after a mechanical failure on the evening of Friday, September 5, when a device installed to expel smoke malfunctioned during peak dining hours. The machine released sparks, noxious fumes, and what witnesses described as a corrosive substance.

“That thing was spitting out sparks like acid,” one diner told reporters. “It stuck to our clothes and burned right through. I ended up with burns on my arm and wrist. My sweater, shirt, and pants all had holes.”

The incident left nine people with burns to their skin, hair, and clothing. One woman’s shirt ignited, another suffered burns when her hair caught fire, and a third was treated for injuries to her face and hands. Emergency responders assisted victims on site while staff worked to contain the malfunctioning equipment.

The inspection team, led by Vice Minister of Labor Relations Sandra Muñoz, sealed the kitchen area and cited risks requiring immediate correction. “We hope the Andrés Carne de Res group takes the necessary actions to guarantee the life, health, and safety of its workers,” Muñoz said.

The ministry said 26 complaints against the restaurant chain had been filed nationwide in recent months, supporting the decision to suspend operations at Andrés D.C. Officials said the order would remain in place for at least a week, after which inspectors will review compliance.

Management at Andrés D.C. said it would cooperate with authorities. “We are committed to making the improvements required and to ensuring a safe environment for our employees and guests,” the restaurant said in a statement.

Though the suspension applies to the kitchen, the ruling effectively disrupted operations at the restaurant, which is known for its large crowds, festive atmosphere, and late-night dining.

An All-Colombia Venue



Andrés D.C., located on Calle 82 in Bogotá, is the capital’s urban counterpart to Andrés Carne de Res, the renowned restaurant founded in 1982 by entrepreneur Andrés Jaramillo in the nearby town of Chía. What began as a roadside grill grew into a sprawling complex of dining halls, dance floors and eclectic décor, attracting international celebrities, tourists, and foodies.

The Bogotá branch, opened in 2004, offers a smaller but equally lively experience, with themed floors, live music and extensive food and drink selections. Both locations are among Colombia’s most visited restaurants, combining traditional cuisine with theatrical entertainment.

Over four decades, the Andrés brand has expanded to Medellín and Cartagena and earned recognition on international lists, including The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

In November 2024, Andrés Carne de Res opened its first U.S. location on Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road. The 10,000-square-foot venue, seating 400 guests, serves Colombian dishes with live performances, reflecting the brand’s mix of food and carnival-style entertainment.

Jaramillo described Miami as a natural choice, citing the city’s Latin community and openness to diverse cuisine. The Miami opening marked a milestone for the restaurant, transforming what started as a rustic eatery in Chía into an international cultural export.

The suspension of Andrés D.C. raises questions for Bogotá’s hospitality sector and for visitors who consider the restaurant a must-see attraction, alongside the Gold Museum and Monserrate.

For the Labor Ministry, the case underscores broader concerns over workplace safety and regulatory enforcement in Colombia’s service industry. “This is about protecting not only customers, but also workers who face risks behind the scenes,” Muñoz said.

As Andrés D.C. works toward reopening, its reputation will depend on how quickly it can restore confidence while maintaining the energy and spectacle that have made it a must-visit destination.