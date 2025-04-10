Basque Ambassadors 2025: Eight Chefs redefine Euskadi’s culinary frontiers

In kitchens across Colombia and the coastal towns of the Basque Country, a quiet revolution is simmering. Eight chefs – four Colombian, four Basque – are reshaping the culinary landscape, blending tradition with innovation, and turning their restaurants into platforms for cultural expression and social change.

For the first time in its eleven-year history, the Basque Ambassadors Awards were held in Bogotá, spotlighting the enduring influence of Basque gastronomy and culture far beyond borders. Hosted at the award-winning LEO restaurant by renowned Colombian chef Leonor Espinosa, the ceremony paid tribute to the culinary legacy of the Basque Country and to San Sebastián, recognized by UNESCO as a Creative City of Gastronomy.

The Basque Ambassadors Awards 2025 honored eight chefs and gastronomic projects in Colombia for their outstanding contributions to preserving and promoting Basque cuisine. Organized by the Basque Culinary Center, in partnership with the Department of Tourism, Commerce and Consumption of the Basque Government and Basquetour, the Basque Tourism Agency, the initiative celebrates those who have carried the essence of Euskadi to distant shores.

Basque cuisine is deeply rooted in the identity of the Euskadi territory. From fishing ports to medieval towns and the legendary Rioja Alavesa vineyards, each dish is a tribute of respect for quality ingredients, technique, and communities that celebrate every occasion over food. With over 30 Michelin stars, the Basque Country has become a global culinary benchmark – not only in fine dining but also in its famed pintxos bars, cider houses, and family-owned canteens.

The 2025 edition in Bogotá followed a rigorous selection process led by a jury of experts in gastronomy, tourism, and event planning. Nominees were assessed for their commitment to promoting Basque culinary traditions abroad, and their ability to reinterpret traditional Basque recipes while remaining true to their roots.

In the words of Daniel Solana, General Director of Basquetour, “Colombia has a vibrant culinary scene and a strong cultural connection with the Basque Country. Honoring those who have shared our values and flavors in this market is key to positioning Euskadi as a global gastronomic destination.”

For Álvaro Oviedo, events coordinator at the Basque Culinary Center, to promote Basque gastronomy from a global perspective is at the heart of these awards, as well as creating opportunities for exchange and collaboration across the culinary value chain.

During the evening with a splendid selection of wines and a signature cocktail by Chef Espinosa, Rafael Manuel Kutz Garaizabal, the Basque Government’s Delegate in Colombia, emphasized that being an Ambassador highlights the ongoing dedication of those who keep Basque culture alive in other regions. “Through their work, they’ve brought not only our flavors to new tables but also our way of life,” he said.



Spanish Ambassador to Colombia Santiago Jiménez Martín also praised the honorees, noting that “Basque gastronomy – synonymous with creativity, tradition, and excellence – has earned significant recognition in Colombia thanks to the remarkable individuals we celebrate today.“

2025 Basque Ambassadors Honorees

Goio Usunaga Beltrán de Guevara is at the epicenter of Basque traditions in the Colombia capital. Through El Vasco, he brought the flavors of Euskadi to the table, combining them with local ingredients to offer a cuisine that remained true to its roots. His restaurant not only became a gathering place for the Basque community but also a point of reference for those in search of authenticity in every dish.

Born in Santurce, Euskadi, Koldo Miranda discovered his culinary vocation at an early age. Although he initially considered studying Economics, his passion for gastronomy led him to pursue a career in the kitchen. His talent earned him a Michelin star in 2006, at just 27 years old. After establishing his career in Euskadi, he decided to move to Colombia, where he has developed a distinguished professional trajectory.

In Bogotá, Miranda leads several high-impact culinary projects, including Gamberro, Amma, and Cuarto Frío, all of which have left a mark on the local gastronomic scene. His latest venture, La Favorita, is a tribute to his Basque roots and his evolution as a chef. Opened in 2024, this restaurant is inspired by traditional Basque delicatessens (colmados), offering a concept that balances respect for tradition with a contemporary approach.

Juantxu Alonso has been an advocate for Basque cuisine in Colombia since 2004. His ventures include La Bodega de Ibai, La Boutique del Sabor Ibérico. Today, his vision takes shape in Auténtiko, a restaurant in La Calera (Cundinamarca) that stands for tradition without compromise.

A namesake in his native Cali, Colombia, Felipe Arizabaleta discovered his passion for gastronomy at an early age. His professional path took him to the Basque Country, where he worked in prestigious kitchens such as Arzak and Zuberoa, two pillars of Basque cuisine. Upon returning to Colombia, he applied this knowledge to his own projects. He is currently executive chef and partner at El Bandido, Bruto, 7 Cabras, Apache, and Bar Enano. With a career marked by creativity and culinary depth, Felipe Arizabaleta has successfully created spaces that redefine the dining experience in Bogotá. At Bruto, his tapas and market-inspired cuisine have been praised for its quality and authenticity.

Tomás Rueda has been trailblazing Colombian gastronomy since he first introduced Basque cuisine to Bogotá with his restaurant Donostia. His commitment to sustainability continues in his current project, Oriente, near Guatavita (Cundinamarca). To speak of Tomás Rueda is to speak of a chef who has challenged conventions without losing sight of tradition. His legacy in Colombian cuisine has a clear reference point: Donostia, a restaurant that marked a turning point in Bogotá by honoring Basque cuisine with absolute respect for the product and his clients.

Luis Carlos Bonilla is the Chef-owner of Zumaia in one of the great gastronomic capital of Colombia: Cali. As a graduate of the Basque Culinary Center and Aiala School, Bonilla’s cuisine blends technical expertise, identity, and respect for ingredients. His work has earned widespread recognition. His restaurant is the result of years of learning and culinary exploration. Inspired by the Basque philosophy of respect for the locally-harvest produce, he has integrated influences from Spanish, Peruvian, and Nikkei cuisine.

Sebastián Pupo is a Colombian chef who discovered his true calling in gastronomy at a very young age. His curiosity for flavors and techniques led him to study at one of the world’s most prestigious culinary schools: the Basque Culinary Center. In Colombia, he worked at Leo, where he deepened his knowledge of local ingredients and techniques. The story of Sanse&Co begins on the cobbled streets of San Sebastián, where partner María Isabel Pinedo first tasted a traditional dessert and culinary icon of Euskadi – a ‘tarta de queso vasca’. Sanse&Co is the must go-to-place in Bogotá to try the iconic Basque cheesecake.

Fundación Corazón Verde received an award for its role as an agent for social change through gastronomy. The Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life for the families of police officers in Colombia who have been affected by the armed conflict. Through initiatives such as art-auctions and its focus on education, housing, and psychological support for the victims of violence, Corazón Verde has developed projects such as Alimentarte, a gastronomic happening that promotes Colombia’s rich culinary heritage for good causes.



The Bogotá ceremony at LEO follows previous editions of Basque Ambassadors held in London and Mexico. By recognizing Colombia, the awards reaffirm Euskadi’s status as a global destination and the enduring bonds that exist between the Basque Country and Bogotá.

