Bogotá’s ARTBO 2023 to deliver more art and new categories

The vibrant and culturally rich city of Bogotá is gearing up for a spectacular artistic event as the 19th edition of the International Art Fair of Bogotá, or ARTBO, makes its grand return from November 23 to 26, 2023. This year’s event promises to be a dynamic celebration of contemporary art, bringing together artists, galleries, curators, and art enthusiasts from around the world. The venue for this year’s ARTBO is the Ágora Bogotá Convention Center offering a fresh and innovative setting for the artistic extravaganza.

With 113 participating spaces, over 300 artists, and a remarkable lineup of 45 national and international galleries from 14 cities worldwide, ARTBO continues to solidify its reputation as a global hub for artistic exchange. This year, the fair will also feature emerging artists without commercial representation, in addition to providing spaces for dialogue and discussion, drawing in over 200 international guests.

In a bold move, the 19th edition of ARTBO introduces two new sections: Diseño (“Design”) and Encuentroes (“Encounters”). The “Design” section aims to cultivate an appreciation for design as a form of artistic and functional expression, inviting the Bogotá public to explore this unique blend of art and functionality. “Encounters,” on the other hand, brings together professionals and experts to engage in dialogues on contemporary art’s pressing issues, trends, and challenges on a global scale.

The location of the event itself is a work of art, as the Ágora Bogotá Convention Center boasts a versatile and avant-garde architectural design. With its use of natural light across its five floors, the venue promises a boutique fair experience for visitors. This year, the theme of the fair is “New Spaces, New Realities,” offering attendees a unique opportunity to engage with fresh and innovative artistic expressions.

Ovidio Claros Polanco, President of the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the importance of ARTBO in supporting the arts industry and fostering collaboration between small businesses and galleries. María Paz Gaviria, Director of Cultural Programs at the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce (CCB), highlighted the fair’s exciting new format, which includes a vertical distribution akin to a boutique, featuring avant-garde proposals, large-format art, young talents, and independent publications.

ARTBO | Fair 2023 presents a diverse range of sections, including Principal (“Main Section”) which showcases carefully selected galleries from Spain, Chile, Argentina, France, and the United States. Proyectos – “Projects” – features artists represented by galleries and curated by prominent figures, exploring the theme of “How Forests Think.” Referentes or “References” in Spanish examines artists who have broken historical paradigms and have become contemporary art references. The Sitio (“Site”) section showcases large-scale works from countries like Sweden, Peru, Cuba, and Colombia.

“Artecámara” serves as a platform for emerging artists’ projects and their participation in the art market, with 32 projects and two invited projects. Libro de Artista – “Artist Book” – explores the book as an artistic medium and encourages the public to engage with art from a unique perspective. Conversaciones (“Conversations”) offers a learning and discussion program related to the fair’s sections and collections.

This year’s fair will also include Guided Visits in its Articularte section, focusing on the importance of dialogue and visitor engagement, managed by the Experimental Art School – EAT. Throughout the fair cultural institutions and publishers can promote their publications, particularly those related to the visual arts.

ARTBO’s new sections, “Design” and “Encounters,” offer fresh dimensions to the fair. “Design” aims to elevate design as an artistic and functional expression, inviting national and international design proponents to participate. The “Encounters” section brings together professionals and experts to discuss contemporary art’s issues, trends, and global challenges, with curated discussions ranging from curators to collectors and institutions.

ARTBO | International Art Fair 2023 will run from November 23 to 25, 2023, with opening hours from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on Sunday, November 26, from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available for various categories, including $36,000 Colombian pesos for the general public, $32,000 Colombian pesos for Banco de Bogotá customers, $18,000 Colombian pesos for students, and $30,000 Colombian pesos for Bogotá Chamber of Commerce members.

With its new venue, fresh themes, and impressive lineup of artists and galleries, ARTBO 2023 is set to be a cultural feast for the eyes and the mind, and a must-visit for art aficionados and cultural enthusiasts alike. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary artistic experience in the heart of Bogotá.

ARTBO / Ágora Convention Center. Calle 24 No.38-47