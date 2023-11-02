Colombia’s ELN confirms kidnapping of FC Liverpool Luis Diaz’s father

The Maoist guerrilla group ELN (National Liberation Army) confirmed Thursday that the father of the Colombian football player and FC Liverpool’s star forward, Luis Díaz, was kidnapped by the organization and has remained a hostage since an abduction on Saturday. Luis Díaz, a much admired member of the Colombian National Team – La Selección Colombia – has gained international fame and recognition for exceptional performances in the UK Premier League as the star forward of FC Liverpool.

The peace delegation of the Colombian government, currently engaged in peace negotiations with the ELN, urgently called for the immediate release of Luis Diaz’s father, Luis Manuel Diaz. Luis Manuel has been held in captivity since a roadside kidnapping that took place in Barrancas, La Guajira. The revelation of the ELN’s involvement in this incident has sent shockwaves throughout the football community, and especially among Colombians.

Adding another layer of complexity to this distressing situation are allegations of government secrecy surrounding the incident. New sources claim that the Colombian government, led by President Gustavo Petro, deliberately kept the kidnapping by ELN of Luis Díaz’s father hidden from the public. The alleged secrecy has raised questions and concerns about the government’s handling of the situation and the future of Petro’s “total peace” agenda with illegal armed groups.

President Petro, breaking his silence on the matter, acknowledged on Thursday, the ELN’s involvement and pledged to work for the release of “Lucho” Díaz’s father. “We spoken with Luis Díaz yesterday. We are working on the release of his father,” President Petro stated on the social media platform “X”. His statement, however, underscores the gravity of the situation and casts in doubt the future of the peace talks with the guerrilla.

The official statement from the government’s peace delegation confirmed that the ELN orchestrated the kidnapping, leaving Luis Díaz’s father in captivity while his mother, Cilenis Marulanda, was released shortly after the carjacking. In the statement issued by the peace delegation, signed by chief delegate Otty Patiño, there is a strong expression of solidarity with Luis Díaz’s family and a firm demand for the guerrilla group to “immediately release” the 56-year-old Manuel.

The statement emphasizes that it is the ELN’s responsibility to ensure his safety and well-being, underlining the importance of adhering to international humanitarian law. The abduction of Luis Díaz’s father has not only highlighted the ongoing security challenges faced by Colombia, but the ELN’s capacity to secure the release of Manuel Díaz , given that he could have been moved from Colombia to nearby Venezuela. According to ELN, Manuel Diaz is not a hostage of the organization, but is currently being “detained.”

A massive manhunt led by Colombia’s National Police has been underway since Saturday, with over 200 members of the country’s elite anti-kidnapping squad Gaula combing the northeast of the country. The National Police raided several locations in La Guajira, and mountainous Serrania del Perijá, for clues as to where Manuel Diaz is being held hostage.

Given the order by President Petro for the release of Manuel, as well the official statement by ELN calling also for release, Manuel Díaz could be handed over to the Colombian Red Cross on Friday. The Colombian Army began withdrawing from areas in the north of the country where the handover may occur.

The ELN is designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, Canada, European Union, among others. The designation of the ELN is based on the organization’s history of violence, kidnappings, and other illegal activities.