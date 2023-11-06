Colombia’s ELN justifies taking Luis Díaz’s father as “economic hostage”

The high-ranking member of the National Liberation Army (ELN), also known as Ejército de Liberación Nacional, and head of the organization’s peace delegation, Pablo Beltrán, has issued a public statement justifying the kidnapping of Manuel Díaz, father of Liverpool FC player Luis Díaz.

The ELN leader claims that Manuel Díaz is being held as an “economic hostage” by the guerrilla, citing that the organization’s primary source of revenue come from detaining civilians.

In a video statement, Pablo Beltrán cautioned Colombians that despite a bilateral ceasefire agreement reached between the ELN and the Colombian Government under President Gustavo Petro, the guerrilla group did not agree to cease their “detainments.”

Born as Israel Ramírez Pineda, but widely recognized by his war alias “Pablo Beltrán,” the peace delegate emphasized that it was necessary to take Manuel Díaz hostage, despite ongoing negotiations as part of the government’s “total peace” agenda. According to the statement no consensus has been reached concerning criminal activities carried out by ELN, including extortions and kidnappings. The bilateral ceasefire has been in effect since August 3.

“The ELN’s financial operations were discussed, and did not yield results,” stated Beltrán. “As they are not included in these protocols, we hope that maybe they will be in the future,” he said. Beltrán stressed that the practice of kidnapping (that the group calls a “detainment”) is focused on “collecting taxes in the regions”.

Manuel Díaz was abducted at gun-point on Saturday, October 28, 2023, along with his wife Cilenis Marulanda in the northeastern department of La Guajira. Luis Díaz’s mother was released shortly after their car was intercepted by ELN. The kidnapping of 56-year-old Manuel has stirred outrage among Colombians, much of it directed toward President Petro, who despite announcing on Friday the “imminent release” of Manuel Díaz was met with the official response from ELN.

Despite condemnation of the ELN and the guerrilla’s cynical statements, on Sunday, the FC Liverpool striker Luis Díaz made headlines when after scoring a late equaliser goal against FC Luton Town he raised his football jersey to show a T-shirt emblazoned with the words: “Freedom for Dad.” It was Díaz’s first appeareance in the Premiere League since the kidnapping.

The image of the Colombian footballer with words directed to his kidnapped father, and seen by the international sports community, sends an ominous message about the deteriorating state of security in Colombia, and one also that will negatively impact this country’s tourism reputation in the UK, and around the world.