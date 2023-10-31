Colombia to charge entry fee to Canadian visitors again

The Colombian government of President Gustavo Petro will reimpose an entry fee to all Canadian visitors starting November 14, to be paid during the immigration process at all airports, seaports, and overland entry points. The fee of COP$256,000 pesos (CDN$85) per-visitor can be paid, according the country’s immigration entity Migración Colombia, with a debit/credit card.

The measure that applies only to Canadians marks a return to a similar “entry tax” that was imposed by the government of President Juan Manuel Santos, and scrapped by the government of President Iván Duque, given the negative impact to in-bound tourism from Canada and bilateral relations between both countries. The Petro government bases its decision on the same reason of the Juan Manuel Santos administration, arguing that it is in reciprocity to a surcharge Colombians must pay for to apply for a non-resident travel visa.

The new – and old – entry fee stumped Canadians from traveling to Colombia for leisure given that a family of four had to pay the equivalent of CDN$340 to visit the country, and essentially the cost of a budget airline fare to destinations in the Caribbean and Central America. According to Migración Colombia, the fee “is imposed in reciprocity for the costs associated with collecting biometric data from Colombian nationals,” yet specifies the following exceptions:

Canadian citizens whose destination for entry and stay in Colombia is the Archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia, and Santa Catalina.

Canadian citizens under 14 years of age and over 79 years of age.

Canadian citizens holding a valid Colombian visa, diplomatic agents, consular staff, official personnel, and their dependents, provided they can provide appropriate travel documentation as proof of their status.

Members of international transportation crews, a condition that must be supported and verified in the General Declaration, the Ship’s Log, the crew list, or equivalent documents.

The statement warns Canadians that “failure to comply with this measure will be grounds for denial of entry to Colombia and will necessitate the return to the country of origin by the immigration authorities.”

Former conservative President Iván Duque ditched the measure given its discriminatory status within months of taking office. The decision was welcomed by the Canadian Government and with the decision, commercial airline traffic has grown between the two countries to include direct flights between Bogotá and Toronto, and Bogotá and Montreal.

Migración Colombia bases its decision to revive this unpopular tax based on Resolution 2676 of 2023 and that replaces the same resolution enacted by President Santos. The new resolution comes as the Petro government looks to boost international tourism as a replacement to oil and gas exports.

The processing fee for Canadian biometric data is a one-time surcharge and gives Colombians up to six months stay in the nation with each visit. In contrast, Colombia allows only 90-day stays for foreign passport holders.