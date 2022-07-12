Bogotá Audiovisual Market 2022 returns with a BAM

The stalwart of Colombian film and visual content providers – Bogotá Audiovisual Market (BAM) – opens its doors July 11 to 16; event that returns to the capital in a hybrid format, with online activities and in-person meetings from July 14 to 16.

BAM is organized by the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce and country’s film promotion entity ProImágenes.

With BAM and its streamers, aspiring Bammers, cinephiles and established movie auteurs back in Bogotá, the festival has chosen the ambitious slogan “The world belongs to those who insist,” to represent this thirteenth edition. BAM 2022 also celebrates the sector’s reactivation after two years of the coronavirus pandemic, with an inauguration taking place in Bogotá’s Cinemateca where two animated shorts will be screened: The Monkey by Lorenzo Degl’Innocenti and Xosé Zapata, and Reparaciones by Colombia’s Wilson Borja.

Both animated works recently received awards on the European festival circuit, including a Goya for Best Animation in cinematography with The Monkey, and Perspectives award in the short film category of the Annecy Film Festival, (France) for Reparaciones.

After a slate of entries with homegrown projects in the categories Bammers, Stories, Film Projects, Series Projects, Animation, Film Screenings and Short Films, BAM continues to consolidate itself as the audiovisual benchmark in Latin America. Edition 13 will showcase 67 unique contents, including 30 projects in development (children’s animation, series, feature films); six completed features and five short films in post-production.

The projects of a dozen screenwriters with developing stories, and 14 emerging talents will also be shown to industry experts. The international line-up includes 61 guests from 16 countries.

Among the national and international guests are Emellie O’Brien (USA), Norma Cuadros (COL), Leo Matchett (USA), Michael Musante (USA), Josephine Landertinger (COL), Juan Diaz (COL), Ruth Caudeli (ESP), Agustina Lumi (ARG), Alejandro Sanchez (COL), Herminio Gutiérrez (MEX), Nazaret García (ESP), Ana Bustinduy (ESP), Catherine Rodríguez (COL), Liliana Ladino (COL), Carolina Aconcha (COL), Amalia Córdova (ARG), among others, including delegations from Spain, Italy, Chile and France.

The chosen venues for BAM 2022 are Bogotá’s Gimnasio Moderno, Bogotá Chamber of Commerce’s Chapinero Headquarters, Casa ARK and Multiplex Cine Colombia in C.C Avenida Chile. The Gimnasio Moderno will host conferences with academic experts with BAM Talks, networking breakfasts with BAM Brunch, and BAM Forum is where companies dedicated to creative services (location scouting, film rentals, editing studios among others) have their own exhibition space. The Forum will also host BAM’s award ceremony on July 16. After a long day networking and viewing content, participants will be able to mingle under the BAM Big Top with its lounge and bar.

The Chapinero annex of the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce has been set aside for one-on-one meetings, as well as specialized training activities for up-and-coming storytellers.

All screenings take place at the Multiplex Cine Colombia theater (Calle 72 No.10-34), and a BAM Shuttle will move participants from Gimnasio Moderno to screenings. Casa ARK in the Quinta Camacho neighborhood (Calle 70 No. 9-95), will present special works and casual space designed to promote a dialogue between film, art, music, design, and gastronomy.

This year BAM has forged international alliances with the Annecy Animation Festival and its content market – MIFA; Conecta Fiction & Entertainment; Filmarket Hub; Pixelatl; MIP Cancun; Cine Qua Non Lab; Rotterdam Lab; and ChileDoc. BAM’s natural Colombian allies are Idartes, MinTIC, Caracol Televisión, Cine Colombia, MinCultura, PROCOLOMBIA, Secretaría de Cultura de Medellín, SENA, Bogoshorts, RTVC, Canal Capital, Canal Trece, Sony and EGEDA.

To cover or follow the event on social media use hashtags:

#ModoBAM #ElMundoEsDeLosQueInsisten