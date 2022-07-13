Medellín ranks third in World’s Best Cities to visit by Time Out

Medellín, Colombia’s second-largest city and capital of the department of Antioquia, has been named by Time Out among the top five cities in the world to visit right now, and fifth annual release by the U.K media and hospitality group. The city that clinched the top spot is Edinburgh, followed by Chicago and our very own city of the “Eternal Spring” – Medellín.

According to the Time Out Index, Medellín’s many tourism attributes, include its food and drink culture, vibrant nightlife and partying scenes, as well as ranking first for embracing a community spirit. The publication highlights the city’s forward-looking design, boutique hotels “popping up all over the city,” and showcase for “impressive Colombian craftsmanship.”

Time Out compiles its annual ranking of the world’s best cities, in order to point people in the direction of the places which locals are raving about. Last year, the list focused on how cities pulled together through the coronavirus pandemic, in particular when it comes to community spirit and resilience. “This year, after a prolonged period of limited travel, people are itching to get back out there,” states the publication. Time Out added extra weight to the things that make cities great places to visit, as well as to live.

“The Time Out Index 2022 combines the experiences and opinions of more than 20,000 people in hundreds of cities around the world and – for the inside scoop – we’ve also tapped into the expertise of Time Out’s global network of local editors and city experts to capture and celebrate what makes a city great right now,” says Dave Calhoun, Chief Content Officer for North America and UK at Time Out.

“The top cities this year are places that excel at going out, including eating and drinking; art, culture and museums; and nightlife. They are places that locals rate highly for fun, and for beauty and aren’t boring, overly expensive or overrated – according to the people who know them best.”

After Medellín’s third place ranking, is Glasgow, ranked by Time Out as the “friendliest city in the world,” and Amsterdam in fifth, as the “easiest city in the world to express who you are.” Chicago came second for its food and drink scene, running the gamut from world-class restaurants, outstanding family-run eateries, historic clubs and pubs.

Other cities that received their fair share of accolades, and listed in the Top 10 by the media group is beautiful Prague (No.6); enchanting Marrakech (No.7); Berlin (No.8); Montreal (No.9) and Copenhagen (No.10).

From a holiday romance in Marrakesh – and among the best destinations to hook up fellow travelers – to Berlin’s affordable and mobility friendly transport, Montreal was celebrated for arts and culture “on every corner,” and the capital of Denmark, as one of the world’s greenest cities. Copenhagen has “seriously embraced its waterways, with hydrofoil bikes, floating saunas, jacuzzis and even kayak bars galore,” claim the curators.

For the full list and reviews visit Time Out Index: timeout.com/bestcities

Following Time Out’s 53-city index, TIME magazine also released its World’s Greatest Places for 2022, recognizing Bogotá’s “top-flight culinary offerings” and “sustainability efforts.” The leading news magazine and digital platform profiled historic La Candelaria, “edgy-cool” Chapinero Alto and greater metropolis that “added 52 miles of bike paths to its existing 370 miles during the pandemic.”