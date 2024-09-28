Art aficionados and VIPs celebrate 20 Years of Bogotá’s ARTBO

The 20th edition of ARTBO, Bogotá’s prestigious International Art Fair, brought together an array of notable figures from the art world and beyond, adding to the fair’s cultural and social significance. The opening night saw an impressive gathering of VIPs, from prominent gallery owners to renowned artists and art collectors. Among the attendees was María Paz Gaviria, director of ARTBO, who welcomed distinguished international guests and the President of the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce, Ovidio Claros Polanco.

Acclaimed Colombian artist David Manzur, honored for his lifetime contributions to art, was the star of the evening, with his legendary works taking center stage. Representatives from major galleries from around the world, as well as the high-profile slate of national galerists, kept the evening buzzing with exclusive previews of the exhibits, and accompanied by ARTBO’s elegant cocktail reception. ARTBO’s 20th edition solidified Bogotá’s reputation as a key player in the global art scene, making it the city’s must-attend cultural event of the year.

Among the many guests who participated in the opening night of ARTBO were:

Colombian artist David Manzur during the opening of ARTBO 2024. The art fair tributed Manzur’s 70-year artistic career. Photo: Carlos Ortega
Sociologist and author Armando Silva and María Amaral. Photo: María Claudia Peña.
Juan Mesa and León Tovar of the New York gallery León Tovar. Photo: María Claudia Peña.
Laura Villegas and publisher Benjamin Villegas. Photo: María Claudia Peña.
Luis Ángel Parra and María Eugenia Niño of Galeria Sextante. Photo: María Claudia Peña
Artist Carlos Jacanamijoy and Zoraida Iguarán. Photo: María Claudia Peña.
Catalina Casas of gallery Casas Reigner and Claudia Sánchez. Photo; María Claudia Peña.
Artist Ana María Devis and fashion designer María Luisa Ortiz. Photo: María Claudia Peña.
Artist Ana María González and Benjamin Villegas. Photo: María Claudia Peña.
Nicolás Jaramillo of gallery La Cometa and actor Manolo Cardona. Photo: María Claudia Peña
María Mercedes Palacios, Lina Herrera, León Tovar and Claudia Hakim. Photo: María Claudia Peña
Bogotá Chamber of Commerce President Ovidio Claros Polanco and Germán Ortiz. Photo: María Claudia Peña.
María Eugenia Cardenás and art critic María Cristina Pignalosa. Photo: María Claudia Peña.
Claudia Ramírez, director of FIAV, María Claudia Parias of Idartes, Jaime Abello. Photo: María Claudia Peña.
Maria Negrete, Carla Horwish, Samuel Sarmiento. Photo: María Claudia Peña
Billy Wightman and artist Guillermo Londoño. Photo: María Claudia Peña
Martha Lucia Ramírez and Álvaro Correa. Photo: María Claudia Peña