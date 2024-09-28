Art aficionados and VIPs celebrate 20 Years of Bogotá’s ARTBO

The 20th edition of ARTBO, Bogotá’s prestigious International Art Fair, brought together an array of notable figures from the art world and beyond, adding to the fair’s cultural and social significance. The opening night saw an impressive gathering of VIPs, from prominent gallery owners to renowned artists and art collectors. Among the attendees was María Paz Gaviria, director of ARTBO, who welcomed distinguished international guests and the President of the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce, Ovidio Claros Polanco.

Acclaimed Colombian artist David Manzur, honored for his lifetime contributions to art, was the star of the evening, with his legendary works taking center stage. Representatives from major galleries from around the world, as well as the high-profile slate of national galerists, kept the evening buzzing with exclusive previews of the exhibits, and accompanied by ARTBO’s elegant cocktail reception. ARTBO’s 20th edition solidified Bogotá’s reputation as a key player in the global art scene, making it the city’s must-attend cultural event of the year.

Among the many guests who participated in the opening night of ARTBO were: