Bogotá rings in the Year of the Snake with Chinese New Year Celebration

Bogotá is set to welcome the Chinese New Year with a vibrant celebration of the Year of the Snake, marking one of the most significant cultural events in the Chinese calendar. On January 26, the Spring Festival will transform Parque de los Novios into a hub of activity, blending traditional dance, martial arts, and gastronomy to honor the Wood Snake—a symbol of wisdom, elegance, and perseverance.

The event, organized by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Colombia in collaboration with the Colombo-China Chamber of Investment and Commerce and the Colombo-China Business Association, promises to attract over 35,000 attendees. It will run from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., offering an immersive experience into China’s rich cultural heritage.

The Year of the Wood Snake, celebrated in 2025, embodies renewal, hope, and new beginnings. Visitors to the festival can expect a day filled with activities that capture these themes through art and tradition. Highlights include the iconic dragon and lion dances, which symbolize prosperity and good fortune, and martial arts exhibitions showcasing disciplines such as kung fu and tai chi.

Attendees can also participate in calligraphy workshops, learning to write their names using Chinese characters, and enjoy live musical performances featuring traditional instruments like the guzheng. These activities aim to transport festival-goers into the heart of Chinese culture.

No celebration of the Chinese New Year would be complete without its culinary treasures. The festival will feature a diverse array of traditional dishes, including dumplings, Chinese noodles, and desserts, paired with a selection of authentic teas. These offerings promise to provide a feast for the senses, enriching the cultural experience for attendees of all ages.

Dignitaries attending the event include Zhu Jingyang, the Chinese Ambassador to Colombia, and Bogotá Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán, who will highlight the strong ties between the two nations. Their participation underscores the growing importance of Sino-Colombian relations, which this year mark 45 years of bilateral collaboration.

“In this new year, as we commemorate 45 years of relations between Colombia and China, we invite Bogotá residents to celebrate the Year of the Wood Snake. This event reflects our shared commitment to mutual development and a future of cooperation, mutual benefit, and shared prosperity,” said Zhu Jingyang.

The festival also serves as a platform to recognize key projects that showcase China’s impact in Colombia, including the Bogotá Metro and the Sinovac vaccine plant. According to Ingrid Cháves, Executive Director of the Colombo-China Chamber of Investment and Commerce, the event emphasizes “China’s significance to the city” while inviting all Bogotá residents to enjoy a day of cultural discovery.

Location: Parque de los Novios.

Calle 63 No.59A-06. Free Admission

9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m