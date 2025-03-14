Bogotá gripped by severe weather as Aerocivil takes charge of aviation meteorology

The weather in Bogotá is dismal. A deep depression hangs over the Colombian capital, causing unrelenting thunderstorms and a constant downpour of rain. February, typically a drier month, saw unusual rainfall, and March has given this city no respite from incessant drizzle and grey clouds. Roads are submerged, trees have fallen across major thoroughfares, creating chaos for drivers. The worst-hit areas include the wetlands north of Bogotá, separated by the six-lane Autopista del Norte. This key highway connects the capital to the departments of Boyacá and Santander, and serves as a vital route for commuters from Chía, Tabio, and Cajicá in the Sabana de Bogotá.

As if the ground-level turmoil wasn’t enough, now Bogotá travelers and the wider Colombian public are also facing concerns about safety in the skies. The country’s Civil Aeronautical Agency (Aerocivil) has assumed control of meteorological reports for weather monitoring, a task previously managed by the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology, and Environmental Studies (Ideam). This shift has raised alarm among some experts, who warn that the transition may pose risks to the safety of air operations in Colombia.

Ideam’s aviation meteorology division has expressed concerns about the potential impact on the accuracy and reliability of the weather data used for flight operations.

In a statement, Aerocivil reassured the public: “The safety of air operations in Colombia is guaranteed. Aerocivil has the necessary expertise, technological resources, and trained personnel to continue providing reliable meteorological services for aviation.” The agency also emphasized that it meets both national and international standards required for this crucial role. Aerocivil’s assumption of responsibility has been endorsed by several government bodies, including the Council of State, the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development, the Administrative Department of Public Service, and Ideam itself.

In response to the transition, Aerocivil explained that it has been working closely with various agencies to ensure a smooth and orderly transfer of responsibilities. The agency is committed to ensuring there are no disruptions in the meteorological service and that pilots and airlines continue to receive precise, real-time weather information to guide flight planning.

This shift in aviation meteorology comes amid broader changes within Colombia’s transportation sector, including restructuring at other key institutions such as the National Roads Institute (Invías) and the Superintendency of Transport.

Despite weather-related challenges on the ground, which could extend several months as La Niña passes through the country, Aerocivil must enact the highest standards of quality and safety as it takes over a new responsibility upon which pilots rely for the most up-to-date and accurate information.