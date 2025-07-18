Bogotá Cracks Down on Drug Gangs and Stolen Vehicle Parts in Security Sweeps

In two high-impact security operations across the Colombian capital on Thursday, Bogotá Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán announced the dismantling of a major drug trafficking network operating near educational institutions, as well as the seizure of 150 stolen vehicle engines hidden in shops posing as legitimate businesses. The coordinated actions are part of a broader crackdown targeting organized crime and urban insecurity, two growing concerns among city residents.

“These are not isolated criminal acts,” stated Mayor Galán in a press conference near Las Aguas in central Bogotá. “They are part of interconnected networks fueled by the country’s uncontrolled drug production and illegal economies, which are putting our cities and our citizens at risk.”

Galán’s statements were made following the arrest of 31 individuals linked to the drug trafficking gangs “Los Arrayanes” and “La Firma,” accused of selling narcotics in Bogotá’s schools, universities, and parks. The police operation, developed over 18 months through phone surveillance and intelligence work, revealed the systematic use of minors to sell marijuana, and crack cocaine – bazuco – in central areas of the city.

“These are not just common street dealers,” noted Galán. “They are criminals who intimidate and assault rivals, exploit children, and use residential areas as drug storage sites to avoid detection. We’re taking them off the streets so that Bogotá can breathe again.”

The gangs, according to law enforcement, relied on mobile phones to coordinate drug transactions and used residential buildings as stash houses for storage and repackaging. Some of the drugs were sold near schools and universities, prompting concerns about the rising availability of narcotics to youth.

César Restrepo, the District Secretary of Security also warned that such operations are the local manifestation of a larger crisis. “The explosion in national drug production is directly fueling urban criminality. The problem doesn’t start in Bogotá, but it ends here – in our neighborhoods, schools, and homes.”

Mayor Galán echoed that sentiment. “The country is inundated with drugs. The hectares under cultivation have grown, and the productivity of those crops has increased. This drug ends up in cities like Bogotá, where it feeds criminal economies,” he said. “Colombia is no longer just a producer; we have also become consumers.”

Vehicle Theft and Illegal Auto Parts Market

In a separate but equally impactful operation, police in the Barrios Unidos locality seized 150 stolen vehicle engines and dozens of additional parts from a cluster of storefronts operating in Siete de Agosto. According to the Metropolitan Police, the parts – ranging from engines to suspensions, lights, gearboxes, and steering systems – were concealed under tables, and behind false walls to avoid detection.

Two suspects were arrested for possession of stolen property and falsification of serial numbers. Investigators confirmed that 80% of the seized parts showed evidence of tampering, with engine numbers filed off to obscure their origin and prevent identification.

“Buying stolen parts fuels the epidemic of vehicle theft in Bogotá,” Galán said. “It’s not just an economic crime – it’s often violent, and it puts lives at risk. If you buy or sell stolen goods, you are complicit and can be prosecuted.”

According to data presented by Bogotá City Council member Andrés Barrios, 1,147 vehicles were reported stolen in the first half of 2025. Just three localities – Kennedy, Puente Aranda, and Engativá – account for 43% of the cases, with Kennedy alone reporting 222 thefts. On average, 192 cars are stolen every month in the capital.

The mayor praised the operation as a breakthrough in tackling one of the most entrenched criminal economies in the city. “Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the SIJIN, the Fiscalía, and our police, we’ve taken a major step toward dismantling the black market in auto parts,” he said, noting that Bogotá has seen a 34% decrease in vehicle thefts so far this year.

Security Secretary Restrepo stressed that enforcement alone is not enough. “Part of the success in this fight depends on public awareness. Buying second-hand or unverified auto parts isn’t just illegal – it’s dangerous. There are no guarantees for your safety.”

The operation in one of Bogotá’s busiest commercial zones for vehicle maintenance and repairs included three search warrants and inspections of properties believed to be fronts for the sale of stolen parts. The Metropolitan Police also identified three new locations involved in the illegal trade of vehicle parts. “These are not just petty criminals,” Restrepo added. “This is an organized chain of theft, resale, and consumer complicity. We will dismantle it at every level.”

Galán closed the press conference with a call for sustained community action and a national strategy to combat insecurity. “Bogotá is doing its part to confront these challenges with intelligence and force. But we need a national response to the explosion of drug production and organized crime. These are problems that go beyond one city, and they demand a united front.”