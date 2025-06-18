72 Hours in Singapore: Where Colonial Heritage Meets a New Tomorrow

In Singapore, time doesn’t just pass – it pulses. Beneath its skyline of architectural marvels and hanging gardens lies a city of stories, flavors, and contrasts. In just 72 hours, you can journey from centuries-old temples to futuristic green spaces, indulge in spicy street food at a hawker stall or opt for Colombian fine dining – all without ever leaving this island nation.

Here’s how to spend three immersive days in this Southeast Asian city that defies expectations with every turn.

Day One: Artfully Layered Stories and Orchard Road Shopping

Start at the National Museum of Singapore, the country’s oldest, housed in a neoclassical 19th-century building. Through historical multimedia exhibits and rooms that trace the evolution of a nation – from a colonial trading post to powerhouse of modernity – the National Museum is your gateway to understanding what makes Singapore so unique. Just a short walk away, visit the Singapore City Gallery in Tanjong Pagar. Often overlooked by tourists, its intricate scale model of the city and time-lapse videos of urban growth offer a rare insight into the precision and vision behind Singapore’s planning. Then, there’s the National Gallery, a space for reflection with its graceful foyers, edgy art installations and elevated corridors.

For a casual lunch, head to Clarke Quay for Singaporean-style grilled skewers, crawfish wraps, and people-watching with stunning views of the city’s financial district. Then, hop on a river cruise along the Singapore River, drifting past colonial domes and spires nestled among a dazzling array of glass skyscrapers. With the city’s most iconic buildings reflecting on water, and a breeze cutting through the humidity, it’s a cinematic prelude to the city’s cool vibe.

A must-try culinary stop is the The Blue Ginger. This Michelin Bib Gourmand Peranakan venue (97 Tanjong Pagar Road) is known for its authentic flavors, warm ambiance, impeccable service and a relaxed lunch restaurant where traditional Straits Chinese cuisine embraces an upscale Republican decor.

The afternoon also belongs to Orchard Road, Singapore’s undisputed shopping district. Beneath sleek façades of global retailers, this stretch delivers everything from international designers to ready-to-wear outlets. Whether you’re browsing stylish malls – Orchard Gateway and ION Orchard – or discovering handprinted silks at Design Orchard, every step unfurls your imagination.

As evening falls, head to Cuppage Terrace, a charming enclave off Orchard Road lined with restored Peranakan-style shophouses. With lively outdoor patios and a diverse selection of international restaurants, it’s the perfect place to unwind and sample Singapore’s signature foods in a relaxed, alfresco setting.

Day Two: Sacred Temples, Skyline Gardens, and Sunset Views

Rise early and head into the heart of Chinatown. At the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple, an elaborate Tang Dynasty-style structure, you’ll find a peaceful respite from the city’s rush. Inside, explore sacred relics, quiet courtyards, and a rooftop prayer wheel garden. Then, cross the street to Chinatown Complex Hawker Centre, where bold flavors erupt from every stall. Join the queue at Hawker Chan (the world’s first Michelin-starred hawker) or try local favorites like chili crab – a culinary democracy at its finest.

By mid-afternoon, make your way to Gardens by the Bay, a surreal 250-acre park that feels straight out of a sci-fi film. Walk the aerial OCBC Skyway for sweeping views of the Supertree Grove, or lose yourself in the misty Cloud Forest, where orchids bloom beside the world’s tallest indoor waterfall.

As the sun begins to set, head to Marina Barrage. More than just an engineering feat of Singapore’s water sustainability system, it also serves as the city’s favorite open-air rooftop. Locals gather here with kites, snacks, and picnic blankets to watch the skyline turn to gold – one of the most breathtaking and budget-friendly experiences in the city.

For dinner, reserve a table at LATIDO, a contemporary fine-dining gem tucked away on Tras Street. Chef Fernando Arévalo brings a bold Colombian soul to every dish—think sawara ceviche with zingy leche de tigre and lime pearls, followed by proteins infused with Latin American “gusto”. In a space that’s sleek yet soulful, LATIDO is a shining example of Singapore’s global culinary scene.

Day Three: Bohemian Alleys and Colonial Elegance

Your final day begins in Kampong Glam, Singapore’s historic Malay-Arab district. Anchored near the golden domes of the Sultan Mosque, the neighborhood blends heritage and hip with grace. Stroll Arab Street to browse fabric shops and essential oils, sip Turkish coffee, and admire the eclectic meld of street art and architecture.

Then wander Haji Lane, the city’s most Instagrammed alleyway. Pop-art murals, indie fashion boutiques, and colorful storefronts give this narrow lane an infectious energy. Grab a cold brew or light platter from one of its boho cafés, and simply let the morning unfold.

If heading there for lunch, Kampong Glam’s Middle Eastern culinary scene tempts with Iranian kebabs, Lebanese wraps, and Moroccan tagines. No reservation needed – just follow the aroma of saffron, charcoal, and warm spices through the labyrinth of side streets.

To cap off your trip, pay homage to Singapore’s colonial past with a visit to the legendary Raffles Hotel. Step into the Long Bar, still decked in rattan, teak, and slow-spinning ceiling fans, and order a Singapore Sling – the rosy-hued gin cocktail invented here in 1915. With peanut shells underfoot and tropical nostalgia in the air, it’s a moment suspended in time.

On A Final Thought

In just three days, Singapore manages to feel both expansive and intimate. This is a city-state where vertical gardens rise above Buddhist temples, where hawker stalls earn Michelin recognition, and where ancient traditions live side by side with the promise of a better tomorrow. Whether you visit for business or pleasure, 72 Hours in Singapore is just the beginning of a lifelong romance with a place that never stops welcoming the outside world.