Should Colombia join China’s Belt and Road Initiative?

Colombia is often thought of as one of the most reliable allies of the United States in Latin America. It receives military, humanitarian, economic, and democracy aid yearly, and enjoys a special relationship as the only NATO partner in Latin America and a Major Non-NATO Ally to the US. Yet, Beijing has moved in to bring Colombia closer to its sphere of influence, most notably with its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

To recap, the Belt and Road Initiative is a major infrastructure-investment program set up by China to expand its economic, political, and strategic influence abroad. Through the BRI, China pours billions of dollars in investment and loans to construct infrastructure projects throughout the world. The infrastructure is built mostly by Chinese companies and workers, with most relating to public works and energy projects, including roads, bridges, highways, railroads, dams, canals, and airports.

Currently, 146 countries are part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, and more are lining up to join every year. Latin America has been the slowest region at joining, given its historic and strategic ties to the United States. Still, some Latin American nations have joined, including Venezuela, Panama, Costa Rica, Peru, Bolivia, Chile, and, most recently, Argentina and Nicaragua.

The May 29 presidential election could see a hard-left candidate occupy Casa de Nariño, bringing the country closer to China’s orbit. The electoral outcome would present a rare opportunity for China to solidify its influence in Colombia and perhaps bring it into the BRI fold.

The BRI would have both positive and negative ramifications for Colombia.

Historically, Colombia has relied on the United States for assistance, which has manifested mostly in security assistance like Plan Colombia and the War on Drugs. US-led security initiatives have brought mixed results, and Colombians have expressed dissatisfaction with this kind of blatant security cooperation.

For instance, controversial former President Álvaro Uribe, who pioneered Plan Colombia against the guerrillas and drug cartels, is publicly credited, as a Boyacense passer-by recently told me, with “selling the country to the United States”.

There is, therefore, a strong anti-U.S and anti-imperialist sentiment in Colombia, as many Colombians are tired of blatant U.S-Colombia security initiatives that are perceived as bringing more death and destruction to a country with a long history of civil conflict. China can take advantage of this grievance.

The BRI presents an opportunity for Colombia to maintain its global presence as a strong middle power in Latin America without having to rely exclusively on U.S defence assistance or hard-security policies. Instead, the BRI could, as it has throughout Latin America and the rest of the Global South, push forth a turn towards economic and financial policy cooperation.