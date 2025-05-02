International partnerships that are changing the security landscape in South America 

With the rapid advancement of new technologies, the world is witnessing an unprecedented expansion of crime into uncharted territories. From cybercrime to emerging threats against our environment, criminal activities have evolved alongside globalization and the increasing interconnectedness of our societies. In this ever-changing landscape, law enforcement agencies around the globe face a continuous challenge to stay ahead of sophisticated criminal networks and forge new partnerships to combat the transnational nature of modern crimes.

South America, like many regions, is grappling with a complex and evolving crime landscape, where drug trafficking, cybercrime, and environmental crimes pose significant threats to stability and development. Recent data from the International Crisis Group suggests that the overall crime rate in South America has been rising annually, driven by economic disparities and the expanding reach of transnational criminal organizations.

According to the UNODC, drug trafficking remains a dominant global issue, with South America serving as a key hub for cocaine production and distribution. For example, in 2023 alone, Colombia seized nearly 200 tons of cocaine, reflecting the scale of the illicit trade. Meanwhile, cybercrime has surged, with a 35% increase in cyberattacks across the region in 2024, with phishing accounting for 41% of all cybersecurity incidents, as reported by the Inter-American Development Bank. Environmental crime, including illegal logging and mining, is further exacerbating the region’s challenges – Peru, for instance, has lost over 100,000 hectares of forest due to illegal mining, according to Mongabay. These figures highlight the urgent need for comprehensive strategies and new partnerships to combat crime in South America.

Over the past decade, the region’s response to escalating crime has been remarkable. In Brazil, a vast drone network now patrols the Amazon, with these sophisticated systems capable of detecting illegal logging camps and hidden drug trafficking routes beneath the jungle canopy. By sharing this vital information with regional partners, authorities have significantly reduced response times, enabling swift police action. In Colombia, cities such as Medellín are leveraging artificial intelligence to predict crime patterns by analyzing historical data, pinpointing specific hotspots, and allowing the police to enhance monitoring and act preemptively.

Meanwhile, Argentina has deployed blockchain technology to shield against smugglers by developing a tamper-proof ledger that tracks goods from origin to destination, effectively choking off illicit trade and depriving criminals of profits – a quiet revolution with a resounding impact. At the same time, Chile is fortifying its digital borders with advanced cybersecurity tools, using AI-driven systems to detect threats in real time and safeguard critical infrastructure and personal data – a vital defense in an increasingly virtual battlefield.

Across South America, as in many regions worldwide, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) remains a committed partner in combating all forms of crime. Central to these efforts is the enduring collaboration with Interpol, the world’s largest international police organization, which has been uniting countries in effective policing operations for decades. A proud member since 1973, the UAE continues to work closely with Interpol as it expands its influence – particularly in regions like South America.

Interpol fosters long-term collaboration in South America alongside its local partners. In 2022, the First Ministerial Meeting against Transnational Organized Crime in Brasilia saw South American ministers endorse a framework to enhance security cooperation through Interpol. Supported by the Brazilian International Police Cooperation Centre (IPCC) in Rio de Janeiro, this initiative focuses on improving intelligence exchange, building joint capacity, and coordinating investigations. Additionally, Interpol’s Regional Bureau in Buenos Aires targets priority crimes such as child sexual abuse, corruption, and human trafficking, aligning national strategies with global policing standards to help South American countries effectively tackle evolving threats.

Meanwhile, as the UAE strengthens its ties with Interpol, the organization’s role in South America continues to grow dramatically. Notably, Interpol has established a regional satellite office in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil, strategically located at the tri-border area between Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. This notorious hub for smuggling, money laundering, and illicit trade is now under sharper scrutiny, thanks to Interpol’s expanded presence and operations across the continent.

Interpol’s influence in South America extends beyond just border security. In 2019, the organization hosted its second Police Chiefs summit in Foz do Iguaçu, uniting regional leaders to forge strategies against organized crime and terrorism. The summit’s call for enhanced cooperation—particularly through Interpol’s databases – has empowered South American nations to track fugitives and disrupt criminal syndicates more effectively.

The UAE’s cooperation with Interpol and Interpol’s expanding role in South America are two sides of the same coin—a global fight against crime that demands unity and innovation. Criminal networks thrive in the shadows of disconnected systems, but the UAE’s strategic position, bridging East and West, and our advanced infrastructure make us a vital ally in this effort.

The UAE’s leadership within Interpol, exemplified by Major General Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi’s election as president in 2021, reinforces our commitment to shaping the future of global policing. We are extending our support to South America through Interpol’s capacity-building programs. UAE-funded training initiatives on border security and human trafficking are equipping South American law enforcement with the tools they need to confront their challenges. These efforts not only enhance regional security but also strengthen the ties between our nations and law enforcement agencies, proving that cooperation yields dividends far beyond immediate results.

The challenges facing South America – drug trafficking, cybercrime, environmental degradation – will not vanish overnight, nor will the global threats that we, Interpol, and regional partners confront together. However, our partnership offers a new model for success – a blend of resources, expertise, intelligence sharing, and logistical support that transcends borders. As Interpol’s influence grows in regions like South America, so too does the need for sustained international support and new partnerships. The UAE stands ready to lead by example and join this fight, investing in a safer world where no criminal can hide from justice.

In an era of increasingly sophisticated crime, the message is clear – no nation can fight alone. With Interpol’s support and through shared intelligence, joint operations, and strategic partnerships, we can create a safer, more resilient global community together. The UAE is proud to be part of this global effort, and we remain dedicated to supporting Interpol’s mission in South America to safeguard our world against the evolving landscape of transnational crime. Together, we can build a future where security is not the privilege of one nation, but the shared responsibility of all.

About the author: Lieutenant Colonel Dana Humaid Al Marzouqi is a distinguished law enforcement professional from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), currently serving as the Director General of the International Affairs Bureau at the UAE Ministry of Interior. In this capacity, she oversees the Ministry’s international collaboration efforts, managing relations and partnerships with law enforcement agencies and international organizations worldwide.