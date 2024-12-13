UK citizen Christopher Neil arrested in Medellín with ties to Gulf Clan drugs cartel

Christopher Neil, a British national known by the alias “Dips,” has been arrested in Medellín in a joint operation involving Colombia’s National Police, INTERPOL, and the Attorney General’s Office. Neil, who was wanted on an INTERPOL red notice, is accused of orchestrating major cocaine shipments to the United Kingdom and engaging in extensive money laundering operations.

Neil is alleged to be a key figure within the Clan del Golfo, one of Colombia’s most notorious drug cartels. Authorities claim Neil was responsible for coordinating the export of cocaine across the UK, including shipments to Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Investigations also link him to the transfer of more than £2 million from the UK to Colombia in 2023, underscoring the transnational nature of his operations.

His criminal activities reportedly date back years. Neil is believed to have fled to Colombia in December 2018 after being implicated in two murders in England that investigators say were connected to gang disputes. His arrival in Medellín marked the start of his deeper involvement in Colombia’s criminal underworld.

According to Colombia’s National Police, Neil’s personal life further entrenched him in these circles. He is in a relationship with the daughter of Jesús Ignacio Roldán – “Monoleche” – a former leader of the disbanded paramilitary group United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC), a connection that allegedly facilitated his dealings with local crime syndicates.

Authorities used drones to track Neil’s movements around Medellín, where he was known for his ostentatious lifestyle. He frequently traveled in high-end vehicles and was often spotted walking his Pit Bull dogs, and dressed in the Atlético Nacional football jersey, blending in with fans near the city’s stadium.

Colombia President Gustavo Petro announced the capture of Neils in a statement on “X”: “British drug trafficker Christopher Neils, son-in-law of alias “Monoleche”- and contact of the Gulf clan for the export of cocaine to the United Kingdom, has been arrested.”

Neil now faces a litany of charges, including conspiracy to traffic cocaine and heroin, money laundering, and the transfer of criminal property between England and Wales. This high-profile arrest is part of Colombia’s broader crackdown on transnational drug trafficking networks, which continue to fuel violence and corruption within the country.