U.S. Embassy warns Americans of possible election-related unrest in Colombia

The United States Embassy in Bogotá has urged American citizens to exercise caution ahead of Colombia’s presidential runoff election on Sunday, warning of possible protests, transport disruptions and isolated violence, prompting a sharp rebuke from President Gustavo Petro, who accused Washington of unnecessarily alarming foreign nationals.

The security alert, issued on Thursday, comes as Colombia prepares for one of its most closely watched presidential elections in decades, with over 100,000 police and military personnel deployed nationwide amid heightened political tensions.

The Embassy advised U.S. citizens to “anticipate significant travel disruptions before, during and after the June 21 vote,” citing government-imposed security measures that include temporary border closures, a nationwide ban on alcohol sales and an increased security presence across the country.

“Protests and election-related violence may occur throughout Colombia before and after the election,” the embassy said in its advisory, adding that demonstrations and police operations could result in road closures and transport delays. It urged Americans planning to travel over the weekend to allow extra time for their journeys or “reconsider non-essential travel”.

Under measures announced by Colombian authorities, land and maritime borders will remain closed from 6:00 a.m. on Saturday until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, while the sale of alcoholic beverages will be prohibited from 6:00 p.m. Saturday until midday Monday as part of the country’s traditional “Ley Seca,” or dry law, enforced during national elections.

The Colombian government has also ordered an extensive deployment of security forces across the country to safeguard polling stations and maintain public order during the election.

The U.S. advisory drew an immediate response from Petro, who dismissed suggestions that Colombia faced an elevated security threat and accused the Embassy of portraying an inaccurate picture of the country’s stability.

Speaking during a public event in Villavicencio, departmental capital of Meta, the president insisted Colombia was fully capable of guaranteeing a peaceful democratic transition regardless of the election’s outcome. “The Colombian people will decide their own destiny,” he said, urging the U.S. diplomatic mission to “stop frightening Americans”.

He described the warning as “an insult to Colombia” and argued there was no reason for foreign residents to fear violence either during Sunday’s vote or after Aug. 6, when he is due to hand over power to his elected successor.

Petro also suggested that comments by foreign governments regarding Colombia’s electoral process risked being interpreted as interference in the country’s domestic affairs. “I have nothing against the United States,” Petro said, while adding that Colombians alone would determine the country’s political future at the ballot box.

The diplomatic exchange comes during the final hours of an increasingly polarized election campaign, with security remaining a central concern following weeks of heightened political rhetoric and street protests.

Authorities have stepped up protective measures around strategic infrastructure, government buildings and electoral facilities in Bogotá and other major cities. Police have also identified more than 100 locations nationwide – including police stations and neighborhood CAI command posts – as potential targets for vandalism or public disorder during the election period.

Interior and defense officials have repeatedly stressed that the restrictions are precautionary and form part of Colombia’s standard election security protocol, designed to ensure voters can cast their ballots safely and transparently.

Sunday’s runoff will determine who succeeds Petro as Colombia’s next president at a time when the country faces deep security challenges and political divisions.

Despite the exchange between Bogotá and Washington, Colombian authorities continue to insist that robust security arrangements are in place and that the electoral process will proceed will all constitutional guarantees and slate of international observers.