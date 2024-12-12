Trump Names Orlando Attorney and Sheriff Dan Newlin as Ambassador to Colombia

In a significant move among recent diplomatic appointments, President-elect Donald Trump has announced Daniel J. Newlin as his nominee for U.S. Ambassador to Colombia. The announcement, made Wednesday on the social media platform Truth Social, praised Newlin as “a highly accomplished business executive, entrepreneur, and former Sheriff’s Detective.”

Newlin, a prominent figure in both law enforcement and the legal sector, served for 28 years with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida. “Dan demonstrated exceptional investigative skills, successfully taking hundreds of violent offenders off the streets, including those involved in armed robbery, gang violence, human trafficking, and illegal gun and narcotics trafficking,” Trump highlighted. Newlin’s extensive experience in combating crime aligns with the incoming administration’s focus on tackling criminal groups operating in the country, including the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla, FARC dissidents and Gulf Clan.

After receiving the nomination, Newlin expressed gratitude and humility, calling the moment “a profound honor.” Reflecting on his personal call from President-elect Trump, he remarked, “The gravity of this moment was not lost on me; speaking with the President of the United States is an extraordinary experience that few are privileged to have.”

Currently heading the Orlando-based Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys, Newlin has built one of the nation’s leading law firms, employing 100 attorneys and over 500 staff members. Despite his upcoming diplomatic role, Newlin confirmed via the social media platform X that he will remain a senior adviser to the firm. “While serving as a United States Ambassador, I will ensure that Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys remains the very best law firm in the nation,” he wrote.

Newlin has been a close political ally of Trump, hosting a fundraiser for the Republican candidate earlier this year. In a recent post, Newlin voiced his confidence in Trump’s leadership, particularly his commitment to law enforcement and public safety. “With President-elect Donald J. Trump stepping into office, we will have a leader who is deeply connected to law enforcement and first responders, understanding the sacrifices made by those who serve,” Newlin stated.

As Ambassador to Colombia, Newlin is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing U.S. interests, particularly in the areas of combating organized crime, fostering economic partnerships, and addressing complex international issues. Trump emphasized Newlin’s dual expertise in law enforcement and business, describing him as “a champion for strengthening ties and an advocate for justice.” U.S Republican Senator Rick Scott welcomed the appointment, stating: “Another great Floridian, Dan Newlin, appointed by President Trump! FLorida is the gateway to Latin America and I know Dan will do a great job!”.