Petro wants to revive Bolívar’s dream of a 21st-Century Gran Colombia

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has renewed his call to resurrect Gran Colombia, the historic union of northern South America under the leadership of independence liberator Simón Bolívar. This time, from Quito, Petro believes that a 21st-century confederation that includes Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, and Panama will provide a bulwark against democratic backsliding, organized crime, and foreign interference.

In a series of public statements and social media posts this weekend, Colombia’s leftist leader presented his sweeping vision for regional integration that would include shared citizenship, open borders, energy interconnection, and the creation of a common digital and educational infrastructure. Petro made the comments from neighboring Ecuador where he was attending the inauguration of the country’s conservative president, Daniel Noboa.

“I attended the swearing-in of President Noboa in Ecuador. I will ask him to release all political prisoners, coordinate defense efforts to contain organized crime, and establish a national democratic dialogue,” Petro wrote on his official account on X. “We will do the same in Venezuela, and we have already spoken with Panama about our electrical and cultural integration.” Petro then underscored that the “electrical integration with Panama is the electrical integration of all the Americas.”

Petro’s proposal builds on statements he made earlier this year, but this weekend marked the most detailed articulation of his plan yet — one that links his foreign policy strategy to regional development priorities, including investment in artificial intelligence, clean energy, and digital connectivity.

Resources, stated Petro, should be centralized and “invested in the pillars of 21st-century development: artificial intelligence, digitization of the economy, economic decarbonization, clean energy, and knowledge-based societies.”

In remarks to Ecuadorian media during his visit, Petro also stressed that “Ecuador needs a national dialogue — Colombia and Venezuela too. National dialogue is the foundation of peace and democracy.”

The Gran Colombia project, created after independence from Spain, existed from 1819 to 1831 and included what are now Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, and Panama. Bolívar envisioned a powerful, united Latin America capable of resisting foreign domination and internal strife, but the republic collapsed amid infighting and competing national ambitions.

Petro now sees a similar opportunity — and threat. In his latest message, he described the neighborhood around Colombia as plagued by “structural problems of violence,” alongside “democratic deficits and latent threats of foreign intervention.”

He specifically referenced electoral fraud allegations in both Venezuela and Ecuador, economic blockades that have contributed to rising poverty, and growing foreign military activity near the Panama Canal. “The population of the Gran Colombia is crossed by allegations of electoral fraud and economic blockades that impoverish the people,” he said. “There are threats to sovereignty, such as in the case of Panama, where foreign troops are already circling the canal, in violation of the Torrijos-Carter Treaty — a treaty that Colombia helped push forward.”

Within a treacherous geopolitical context, Petro said he was directly calling on the people of the former Gran Colombia to revive Bolívar’s dream: “As president of Colombia, I have requested that the peoples of our formerly Gran Colombian nations rebuild Bolívar’s great project, adapted to the conditions of the 21st century.”

The new Gran Colombia, he argued, would operate as a confederation that respects each nation’s autonomy while promoting integration through shared trade, citizenship, academic accreditation, and digital infrastructure. He also suggested the possibility of a virtual common currency and a regional parliament.

Petro framed the initiative as part of a broader realignment of Colombia’s foreign policy, which has recently tilted away from traditional alliances. Earlier this month during a trip to China where he met with President Xi Jinping, Petro pushed for the South American nation to join the Belt and Road Initiative – Beijing’s global infrastructure program. Petro said that joining the initiative would help “rebalance Colombia’s position in the world” and reduce its dependence on Western powers.

“Mexico is becoming more integrated with the United States, and Brazil is turning toward Africa and the BRICS,” Petro said. “We could be the link that connects them.”

While Petro’s vision has drawn attention at home and abroad, it also raises questions about feasibility and timing. Regional instability, contested elections, and entrenched authoritarianism in Venezuela and Nicaragua have made cooperation between Latin American governments more difficult in recent years.

Yet Petro appears undeterred. He said Colombia had already maintained open diplomatic channels with its neighbors and worked collaboratively on transnational issues like narcotrafficking and border security.“We have not allowed borders to be closed. We’ve coordinated joint efforts against mafias,” he said.

Whether Petro’s version of Gran Colombia materializes remains to be seen. But for now, the leftist president has made one thing clear: he sees Bolívar’s unfinished dream not as a relic of history, but as a political blueprint for the future.