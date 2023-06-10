Miracle! Missing children of Colombia plane crash found alive in Amazon

Colombians are rejoicing with the news that four indigenous children who survived a plane crash on May 1, when a Cessna 206 crashed in the Colombian jungle between the departmental borders of Caquetá and Guaviare, have been found alive by more than 120 members of the Colombian Army’s Special Forces and 80 indigenous members of various tribes who participated in the search and rescue operations.

The children from the Huitoto indigenous tribe, aged 13, 9 and 4, as well as a one-year-old infant, were found after one of the most intense rescue operations in recent Colombian history.

The children were flying in a single prop aircraft over the Amazon when the pilot and co-pilot radioed an S.O.S emergency giving the country’s Civil Aeronautics Authority (ACC) an approximate location as to where the aircraft may have crashed. The pilots, and an adult male died, in the accident. President Petro announced the discovery of the children deep in the jungle late on Friday. Petro wrote on Twitter: “A joy for the whole country! The 4 children who were lost 40 days ago in the Colombian jungle have appeared alive.”

According to sources from the Colombian Army and a cellphone photograph released by a member of the search and rescue party, the children have suffered from dehydration, but are well enough to be transported in a Black Hawk helicopter to San José del Guaviare where they will be attended to by military paramedics. The army confirmed that the children will be flown to Bogotá’s Military Hospital to be examined by top medical professionals. The children, named Lesly (13 years of age); Soleiny; Tien and baby Cristin have mosquito bites and show signs of exhaustion.

One member of the search party, a canine known as “Wilson”, has been lost during the search for the missing children, but Colombia’s Armed Forces has also confirmed that they are looking for the trained sniffer dog.

“We did everything possible to reach the impossible,” stated General Pedro Sánchez of the Military’s Special Operations and Joint Task Force (CCOES).