U.S Executive Order to Freeze Aid impacts Colombia’s Black Hawk fleet

President Donald Trump’s executive order to reassess U.S. foreign aid is already impacting Colombia’s military operations. Issued within his first 24 hours in office, the order, titled Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid, mandates a 90-day freeze on foreign development assistance pending a review of its alignment with U.S. foreign policy. The order states that “it is the policy of the United States that no further United States foreign assistance shall be disbursed in a manner that is not fully aligned with the foreign policy of the President of the United States.”

One of the most immediate effects of the directive is the potential grounding of Colombia’s Black Hawk helicopter fleet – a critical asset in counter-narcotics and counter-insurgency operations. The Black Hawk, a workhorse of the Colombian military and National Police, is heavily relied upon for missions against drug trafficking organizations, the ELN guerrilla, and other illegal armed groups, as well as efforts to combat deforestation and illegal mining in the country’s national parks. With an estimated 300,000 hectares of coca plantations fueling the drug trade, the helicopter fleet plays a crucial role in dismantling supply chains and combating organized crime.

The funding freeze jeopardizes ongoing joint operations and threatens to disrupt essential security missions nationwide. In regions like Catatumbo, where intense fighting between ELN guerrillas and FARC dissidents has forcibly displaced 50,000 people, the Black Hawk is a lifeline for security forces attempting to restore order and provide humanitarian assistance. Additionally, the helicopters are vital in protecting Colombia’s extensive National Parks from illegal logging, gold mining, and deforestation with ‘Operation Artemisa’ – activities that pose a severe threat in preserving the country’s biodiversity.

So far, the Executive Order has affected at least 20 Black Hawk helicopters operated by the National Police and an additional 12 used by the Army. The impact on the Army is even greater, as it operates the largest fleet of armed Black Hawks in the region, with 53 helicopters dedicated to high-risk operations in conflict zones like Catatumbo and the country’s dense jungles.

The suspension, however, extends beyond grounded aircraft. U.S.-funded contractors who provide technical and logistical support for these operations have been put on hold, and the deployment of Colombian officers for overseas training has also been suspended. The U.S. Embassy in Bogotá has halted payments to private contractors, further straining operational readiness.

Compounding the crisis, Colombia’s fleet of 19 Russian-made MI-17 troop transport helicopters remains grounded due to maintenance issues, with a new contract to restore them to service only recently signed at the end of 2024. “The 19 Russian MI-17 helicopters are currently out of service for maintenance, and the contract to bring them back into operation was only signed on December 31, 2024,” noted one military official at the Tolemaida base. With both the Black Hawks and MI-17s sidelined, security officials warn that vital anti-narcotics and counter-insurgency missions could face severe disruptions.

Meanwhile, Colombia’s state-owned oil company, Ecopetrol, has stepped in to mitigate the worsening security crisis in Catatumbo. With government-operated aircraft unavailable, Ecopetrol is deploying its private helicopters to evacuate workers from the most dangerous areas and deliver humanitarian assistance to conflict-affected communities. The company’s intervention underscores the urgent need for aerial support as armed groups continue to battle for control of the region.

Colombian authorities are now scrambling to mitigate the fallout from Washington’s policy shift. The Trump administration argues that the reassessment is necessary to ensure aid aligns with U.S. strategic interests, emphasizing that “reviews of each foreign assistance program shall be ordered by the responsible department and agency heads under guidelines provided by the Secretary of State.”

As the 90-day review period unfolds, the future of Colombia’s aerial security operations remains uncertain. For now, the engines of Colombia’s Black Hawk fleet stand at risk of going silent, leaving a loyal ally in the fight against drug trafficking and armed insurgency at a dangerous disadvantage.