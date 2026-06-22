Colombia’s ‘Tiger’ victory reverberates with world leaders

Congratulations poured in from world leaders on Sunday evening after conservative president-elect Abelardo “El Tigre” de la Espriella secured a razor-thin victory in Colombia’s presidential runoff, with messages from Washington to Jerusalem signaling expectations of a significant realignment in the country’s foreign and economic policies.

The strongest endorsements came from the United States, where President Donald Trump offered his trademark succinct congratulations, writing simply: “He won, BIG!”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he had personally spoken with De la Espriella to congratulate him, adding that the Trump administration looked forward to working closely with the incoming government “to advance regional security cooperation, end illegal immigration to the United States, and strengthen our economic ties.”

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau described the election as “a new dawn for Colombia,” saying Colombians had chosen “a brighter future” and pledging close cooperation on security, migration and commerce.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent portrayed the result as part of a wider political shift across Latin America.

“Colombia is the latest example of voters across Latin America rejecting failed leftist policies,” Bessent said, adding that Colombians had instead backed “pro-market, pro-growth defenders of economic prosperity and freedoms.”

The U.S. Embassy in Bogotá also congratulated the president-elect, saying the result reflected “the will of the Colombian people and their commitment to democracy.”

Among the first foreign leaders to react was Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who highlighted her longstanding personal relationship with De la Espriella and pledged to deepen bilateral cooperation.

“We will work united for economic growth, stability and international security, and to strengthen cooperation in countering drug trafficking and transnational criminal organizations,” Meloni wrote, adding that she looked forward to welcoming Colombia’s new president to Italy.

Across Latin America, several conservative leaders framed the election as part of a broader ideological shift in the region.

Argentine President Javier Milei declared, “The Lion and the Tiger roar in Latin America,” celebrating what he called Colombia’s embrace of economic freedom, prosperity and security.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa said Colombians had chosen “order over impunity,” while Chilean conservative leader José Antonio Kast welcomed what he described as “a new stage of freedom” for Colombia.

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado congratulated De la Espriella and expressed hope that Colombia would become “a great ally in the democratic transition of Venezuela.”

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also welcomed the result, declaring, “The Tiger won, Colombia won,” and invited the president-elect to visit Jerusalem to strengthen bilateral relations following years of strained ties between the two countries.

The Government of El Salvador likewise congratulated De la Espriella, reaffirming its willingness to deepen cooperation and friendship between the two nations.

Within Colombia, former president and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Juan Manuel Santos called for national unity, congratulating De la Espriella and Vice President-elect José Manuel Restrepo while urging Colombians to rally behind democratic institutions.

“Now is the moment to unite the country, surround our institutions, and work together for a more prosperous and peaceful country,” Santos said.

Former president Álvaro Uribe Vélez hailed the outcome as a victory for what he described as Colombia’s “democratic recovery,” while sharply criticizing the outgoing administration and alleging irregularities during the campaign, without presenting evidence in his public statement.

U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno also praised Colombia’s electoral authorities, describing the vote as “world class” and suggesting the United States could learn from Colombia’s election procedures. Moreno said he looked forward to working with De la Espriella on combating drug trafficking, transnational crime and illegal migration while expanding trade between the two countries.

The unusually swift and overwhelmingly positive international reaction underscores expectations that Colombia, under De la Espriella, will pursue closer relations with the United States and like-minded conservative governments, while pivoting away from many of the foreign policy priorities championed during President Gustavo Petro’s administration.

De la Espriella, who defeated leftist rival Iván Cepeda by fewer than one percentage point in Sunday’s runoff, will be inaugurated on August 7 after campaigning on promises to restore security, revive investor confidence and strengthen Colombia’s alliances with Western democracies.