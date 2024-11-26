Colombia’s Petro threatens Visas for Britons in “Reciprocity” to the UK

The decision by the United Kingdom to reinstate visa requirements for Colombian travelers starting December 24, 2024, and reversing a policy introduced two years ago has triggered the ire of Colombian President Gustavo Petro. The move, attributed to irregular migration and fraudulent asylum claims, prompted Colombia’s leftist leader to threaten reciprocal measures for British nationals visiting Colombia.

“If the United Kingdom has reinstated the need for visas for the Colombian people, I must say that, based on the principle of reciprocity, the Colombian government will require visas for British citizens who want to visit Colombia,” stated Petro on X.

The UK’s decision comes just weeks before the two countries celebrate 200 years of diplomatic relations. Colombia’s ambassador to the UK, Roy Barreras, expressed regret over the measure, which he attributed to abuse of the visa-free system. “The culture of shortcuts has cost us all,” Barreras said from London. “A minority of compatriots abused the visa waiver, filing thousands of false asylum applications with fraudulent documentation.”

Nearly 100,000 Colombians traveled legally to the UK during the visa-free period, Barreras said, but he acknowledged that irregular migration and unfounded asylum claims had increased since the visa waiver was introduced in November 2022.

The exemption allowed short-term visits of up to six months for tourism, business, or family purposes. “Following the lifting of the visa requirement, there has been a significant and sustained increase in Colombian nationals who traveled to the UK for purposes not permitted under immigration rules, such as living, working, or claiming asylum,” reads the official Home Office statement. According to the Home Office there have been 227 and 241 asylum claims in the first two quarters of 2024.

“This decision harms the majority of honest travelers who will now have to go through the tedious process of obtaining a visa,” Barreras added. He emphasized that Colombians will still be able to visit the UK for permitted purposes, but under stricter conditions and with additional bureaucratic hurdles.

British Ambassador to Colombia George Hodgson noted that the decision to reinstate visas was not taken lightly, but was necessary to curb misuse of the immigration system.

A transition period will allow Colombians holding confirmed travel bookings made before December 24 to enter the UK without a visa until January 21, 2025. However, those planning to travel after that date will need to obtain a visa in advance.

Petro’s response highlights the potential for a tit-for-tat escalation in travel restrictions. While the Colombian government has yet to announce a formal “reciprocity” policy, Petro’s remarks signal a hardening stance. Conservative Senator of the Centro Democrático party María Fernanda Cabal reacted to Petro’s threat stating on “X”: “His incompetence is absolute. He builds nothing, picks fights, and increasingly isolates Colombia. How many fewer investors and tourists will we have because of this absurd measure?”

The introduction of visa requirements also places Colombia back on the UK’s restricted list of nations, alongside other countries with higher levels of irregular migration. The measure also disrupts air connectivity between the two nations given that Avianca offers a daily direct service between London’s Heathrow and Bogotá. The threat by Petro to enact a “reciprocity” clause would also negatively impact other aspects of the strong bilateral relations, from trade to the climate change agenda, since the visa waiver was introduced in 2022 under the administration of President Iván Duque.