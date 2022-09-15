When Queen Elizabeth II hosted Colombia during a state visit

1 of 9

London (Archives), November 2, 2016.- Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and his wife Maria Clemencia Rodríguez de Santos arrived in London on November 1, 2016, for an official state visit and the first ever hosted by Queen Elizabeth II for Colombian President.

President Santos and María Clemencia were received at Buckingham Palace where they took the opportunity to address UK Prime Minister Theresa May, members of parliament, business and commerce leaders, members of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales, and other key figures.

During the visit, the iconic London Eye was lit up with the colors of the Colombian flag to celebrate the occasion, and Colombian flags were placed next to the Union Jack along The Mall.

Santos’ arrival in the U.K. came weeks after he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to reach a peace accord with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrilla group.

We present a photo gallery of this historic event in which HM Queen II celebrated the strong bilateral relationship between both countries and ties that date back to the nation’s Independence.