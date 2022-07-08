World Forum of Art, Culture, Creativity and Technology comes to Medellín

If you’re a creative person, interested in how digital technologies, artificial intelligence, gaming, web development, design, performing and visual arts, can make your business or personal venture become sustainable, then the Great World Forum of Art, Culture, Creativity and Technology is tailored for your entrepreneurial needs.

This forum takes place in Medellín between July 21 and 23, and is hosted by the Mayoralty and Ministry of Culture. For this fourth edition, the GFACCT chose the Joaquín Antonio Uribe Botanical Garden as its setting.

Within the framework of the Ibero-American Year of Culture and Sustainable Development, those attending the GFACCT will be able to enjoy, learn and contribute with this free program that includes over 150 experts, as well as talks, panels, workshops and other content formats. The entire event will also be streamed live for those who enroll at: www.gfacct.org

Among the chosen national and international guests who will be in Medellín for the event is author and economic theorist Jason Potts (New Zealand); businesswoman and fashion designer Barjis Chohan (Pakistan); producer and screenwriter of La Casa de Papel Javier Gómez Santander (Spain); and classical dancer Fernando Montaño (Colombia).

Futurist and robotics innovator Mateo Salvatto, co-founder of Buenos Aires-based Asteroid Technologies, and visual artist and expert in communications and gender Yolanda Domínguez (Spain), will also be at this forum to share ideas and experiences in the construction of strategies that promote cultural development with economic and social impact.

“We continue working to position Colombia as a leading country in the cultural and creative industries in Latin America. I invite everyone to enjoy this fourth edition of GFACCT, which is both an in-person event, and one can be enjoyed virtually from any part of our country and the world”, expressed the Minister of Culture, Angélica Mayolo.

Bringing together Colombians, and other industry experts from across the globe, the Great World Forum of Art, Culture, Creativity and Technology is a unique opportunity for participants to draw connections between seemingly different areas of the Orange Economy, yet united by creativity, arts and technology. More than 50 activities are scheduled in four simultaneous scenarios, and 10 multilateral and regional integration organizations have been invited to participate.

“We have an agenda of exchange and learning in cultural entrepreneurship, cultural and creative industries, innovation and technology, with the participation of great guests who will contribute with their knowledge such as the screenwriter of the Netflix series La Casa de Papel, Javier Gómez, and the young Argentine robotics expert Mateo Salvatto,” highlighted Minister Mayolo.

Other guests include Ramiro Ledo and his workshop on film exhibition and distribution scenarios in the post-pandemic context. Per Stromback, creator of the most popular video games in the world such as Minecraft, Candy Crush Saga and Battlefield, joins compatriot Karl Magnus Troedsson to talk about development and financing strategies for the gaming industry. A dialogue on creative tourism will be led by Canadian industry insider Nancy Duxbury.

The tattoo industry will also be present with Costa Rican Max Rodríguez, who will share his life story from emerging artist to tattoo maestro at Love/Hate, considered one of the most famous venues in the world for this art form and home of TV Miami Ink’s reality show.

Visual artist Yolanda Domínguez, author of “Maldito stereotype” in which cultural and social aspects are analyzed to understand how stereotypes work, will also participate in this edition. Among the national quotas is the Royal Ballet’s choreographer and dancer Fernando Montaño and, as a workshop facilitator, Bogotá-born Tomás Uribe Neira, CEO of the renowned startup Mavity. Mavity is an internationally recognized collaborative platform for remote creative teams. Uribe Neira’s talk focuses on how to raise capital for digital and creative enterprises.

The high-profile representatives of international organizations and high-ranking government authorities from Latin America including the Inter-American Development Bank -IDB, UNESCO, the Development Bank of Latin America – CAF, Organization of American States -OAS, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development -OECD, National Council of the Orange Economy, among many others.