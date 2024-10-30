Rock al Parque: Bogotá celebrates 30 years of legendary concerts

Rock al Parque is one of Latin America’s most celebrated music festivals, drawing tens of thousands of fans each year to Bogotá’s Simón Bolívar Park for a three-day celebration of rock, heavy metal, trash metal, ska, reggae, and every other genre imaginable. This year, as Rock al Parque turns 30, it promises an anniversary edition that will once again redefine Bogotá’s cultural landscape. Since its debut in 1995, the festival has evolved beyond back-to-back concerts into a cultural icon.

As Bogotá gears up for its XXVIII edition – two years were missed due to the COVID-19 pandemic – Rock al Parque will span the long holiday weekend from November 9 to 11. Organized by the District Institute of Arts (Idartes), it stands as a symbol of the democratization of music, offering an enormous stage for both emerging and established artists to perform for large audiences.

This year’s lineup, featuring 58 acts – including 20 local bands, 29 international stars, and nine invited Colombian artists – reflects the festival’s commitment to audiences. Headliners include Austin TV from Mexico, Dirkschneider from Germany, Sweden’s Hypocrisy, Spain’s Mago de Oz, and Colombian bands Superlitio and La Pestilencia. For the first time, the festival will feature three stages: Plaza, Bio, and Eco, where visitors can enjoy live music on November 9, 10, and 11.

The lineup also highlights Doro, the legendary former frontwoman of Warlock, who will make history as the first solo female artist to headline one of the closing acts. Known as the “Queen of Heavy Metal,” Doro’s appearance is a powerful testament to the role of women in rock.

Rock al Parque will also spotlight female-led groups, advancing gender equality in a genre that has traditionally sidelined women. Among the acts is Argentina’s Eruca Sativa, a powerhouse duo with over a decade of history and five acclaimed albums. Representing Colombia, Medellín’s gothic metal band Lilith will bring a fresh mix of hard rock and contemporary sounds to the festival.

“We’re thrilled to open the doors of Rock al Parque to these artists,” says Hector Mora, a music journalist and festival curator. “It’s about connecting them with an audience that has followed them for years.”

A Legacy of Musical Innovation

Rock al Parque has long served as a launchpad for countless artists on their way to international recognition. Iconic Colombian bands like Aterciopelados, 1280 Almas, Kraken, and La Pestilencia have used the festival’s visibility to propel their careers forward. Mario Bustamante, a programmer from Mexico, highlights the cultural exchange fostered by the event, saying, “Rock al Parque is a massive platform. Many artists wouldn’t reach this region if it weren’t for this festival.”

Each year, the Bogotá mayor’s office selects between 20 and 30 bands, giving them the opportunity to perform alongside renowned groups and access international audiences.

Beyond music, the festival serves as a model for public cultural policy, drawing attention from other countries. “Rock al Parque has pioneered an ecosystem involving all players in the music industry, from musicians to cultural managers,” notes Pappaso, explaining that the festival embodies a cultural movement with transformative power.

The Rock al Parque Experience

The festival’s programming is packed with talent and spans multiple genres and regions. On Saturday, November 9, Plaza stage headliners will include Testament from the USA and Loathsome Faith from Bogotá. Bio stage will showcase Sacred Reich from the USA and Haggard from Germany, while Eco stage hosts Insanity from Pasto and Ray Coyote from Mexico. In total, 18 bands will perform on opening day.

The following day, November 10, the festival opens at 2 p.m., featuring performances by Chilean singer Quique Neira and Colombian Superlitio on the Plaza stage. Uruguay’s Los Buitres and Stuck in the Sound from France will perform on the Bio stage, which will close with two powerful female voices: Roxana Restrepo, vocalist of Kraken, and the heavy metal icon Doro. Meanwhile, the Eco stage lineup includes Rionegro’s Los Kitsugaki, Cali’s Entreco, Margaritas Podridas from Mexico, and Germany’s Mad Sin, among others.

On Monday, November 11, Latin American rock classics take center stage. Plaza stage features Burning Caravan from Bogotá, Argentina’s Fidel Nadal, Mexico’s Inspector, and Colombian favorites like Doctor Krápula and La Pestilencia. Mago de Oz from Spain will also perform. Bio stage will highlight female-led bands like Eruca Sativa from Argentina, as well as performances from Colombian vocalists Gabriela Ponce and Fabiana Cantilo. Eco stage will include Medellín bands Los Malkavian and Lilith, Lost Acapulco from Mexico, and Linda Habitante from Colombia.

Beyond the Music

In addition to performances, Rock al Parque will offer an alternate schedule of activities in the new Zona de Experiencias tent. Attendees can enjoy autograph signings, acoustic sets, and DJ sessions that blend various rock subgenres. DJ sets on November 9 will kick off with hardcore and punk mixes by DJ Bache and DJ Ratica, followed by an autograph session with La Pestilencia and a karaoke session hosted by El Último Romántico.

On November 10, DJ Olaf and DJ Rocket will present ska, rocksteady, and reggae sets, while Chucky García will feature 90s alternative rock. The day will close with El Gran Latido Sound System. For the final day on November 11, DJ Sonicrexx will spin indie rock and new wave, with an acoustic session by Oh! Laville and a closing party hosted by Bogotá Soul Club.

Creating Spaces for Connection

As the festival marks its 30th year, María Claudia Parias, director of Idartes, emphasizes its alignment with the District Development Plan to foster community experiences. “Rock al Parque strengthens the stories and journeys of independent artists, honoring both established groups and new talent,” she explains. This year, the festival will also foster cultural connections among attendees.

In addition to music, the festival will feature food, crafts, and experiences, offering attendees more than just performances. Artists will have the chance to present their work on stage and connect with fans, creating an inclusive, vibrant atmosphere.

Rock al Parque has built a culture of tolerance and respect, uniting Bogotá’s diverse communities through music. Recognized as a Cultural Interest Asset by the Bogotá City Council in 2004, the festival has welcomed over 1,000 bands and attracted more than 7 million attendees in its 30-year history. It also generates employment, supports local entrepreneurs, and strengthens Bogotá’s cultural economy.

Celebrating 30 Years of Rock al Parque

In honor of its 30th anniversary, the festival will host an academic agenda on topics like music, cultural industries, and artistic management in Bogotá, featuring seminars and workshops with experts and international guests.

As excitement builds for November 9 to 11 at Simón Bolívar Park, the stage is set for an unforgettable celebration of music, diversity, and community. Mark your calendars and join in online with #RockALParque2024.

With a powerful lineup and a commitment to community-building, Rock al Parque is more than a festival – it’s a musical landmark, a gathering of souls, and testament to the enduring power of creative expression.

Visit the festival’s official website for the line-up of bands and concert hours: https://rockalparque.gov.co/2024