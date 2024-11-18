Inuit Art collection from Montreal’s MFA comes to Bogotá’s Museo del Oro

Canada’s indigenous peoples and First Nations artists reflect the vastness of a territory that spans three oceans: the Pacific, Atlantic, and Arctic. As the native peoples of a country considered among the most multicultural in the world, indigenous artists maintain an intricate relationship with the natural world, from the frozen tundra of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, and Nunavut to the expansive forests and lakes that cover the Canadian Shield and Rocky Mountains.

Colombia is about to embark on an immersive journey through the Canadian Arctic with a rare exhibition of Inuit art titled “Anurijuq, el viento sopla” (“Anurijuq, The Wind Blows”). Hosted at Bogotá’s Museo del Oro, this collection of 36 sculptures was organized by Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) and marks a historic collaboration between the governments of Canada and Colombia. This unique cultural exchange highlights not only the beauty of Inuit craftsmanship but also invites audiences to appreciate the Inuit worldview, mythologies, and cosmology.

Beginning November 29 at the iconic Gold Museum, Anurijuq, el viento sopla will run for almost five months, until May 19, 2025, and includes guided tours, lectures, and workshops. Curated by Jacques Des Rochers, head of Quebec and Canadian Art at the MMFA, in collaboration with art historian Louis Gagnon and multidisciplinary artist Olivia Lya-Thomassi, the exhibit features highlights from the extensive Lois and Daniel Miller Collection. The Bogotá selection offers audiences a rare opportunity to explore the narratives of the Arctic’s remote communities through Inuit art – rich in detail, humor, and critique, as well as a tribute to the enduring traditions and complex modern realities of the Inuit people.

The sculptures originate in the territory of Inuit Nunangat, which includes Inuvialuit, Nunavut, Nunavik, and Nunatsiavut – nearly a third of Canada’s landmass and over half its coastline. This territory, often portrayed as an endless frozen expanse, encompasses diverse landscapes and traditions, expressed in Inuit art with depth and reverence.

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts recently expanded its focus on Inuit culture with the inauguration of a dedicated space for Inuit art. The debut exhibition, uummaqutik: essence of life, curated by Inuk artist asinnajaq, reflects the rhythms of life in Inuit Nunangat, the homeland of the Canadian Arctic’s Inuit. This exhibit, like Anurijuq, emphasizes the diverse expressions of Inuit culture, from sculpture and prints to multimedia installations. Since the 1950s, the MMFA has actively collected Inuit artworks, amassing nearly 900 pieces, many of which spotlight the beauty of the Arctic landscape and the resilience of its people.

MMFA Director Stéphane Aquin expressed pride and emotion in unveiling the collection, stating, “We’re very happy – and moved, to be honest – to inaugurate this new presentation of the collection of Inuit art.” His remarks highlight the museum’s commitment to representing Indigenous Canadian culture and amplifying the voices of Inuit artists who have documented their communities’ profound changes over the last century.

Anurijuq: Wind, Spirit and Traditions

The Inuktitut term Anurijuq signifies the “blowing wind,” an ever-present element in the Arctic that shapes Inuit life and worldview. This exhibit captures the significance of wind in Inuit culture, both as a natural force and a metaphor for cultural endurance. Through four main themes – spirituality, Arctic wildlife, territory, and traditions – the exhibit showcases the everyday challenges and beauty of the Arctic, celebrating Inuit resilience in the face of colonialism, sedentarization, and habitat loss.

Notable among the pieces on display is a sculpture of an umiaq (traditional Inuit boat) with a hunter readying his harpoon to catch a beluga whale, underscoring the Inuit’s deep respect for the land and its animals. This scene illustrates the Arctic’s unique ecosystem and the community’s interdependence with it. The artworks also blend reverence with humor, reflecting how Inuit artists weave storytelling, memory, and identity into their works.

For Inuit communities, art serves as both a source of cultural pride and a response to social and environmental pressures. As the Inuit transitioned from a semi-nomadic existence to settled communities in the mid-20th century, art emerged as a means to both preserve and transform their culture. Anurijuq features intricate carvings that depict the animals and landscapes of the Arctic tundra, alongside powerful works highlighting the influence of colonial policies and the impact of climate change on the Inuit way of life.

Inuit art – often referred to as Eskimo art – embodies social critique, and self-representation. As visitors explore Anurijuq, The Wind Blows they will encounter sculptures that juxtapose Inuit mythologies with present-day realities, offering a critical perspective on the transformative forces that continue to shape modern-day Canada and the Inuit’s precarious socio-economic landscape.

The Anurijuq, el viento sopla exhibition will be open to the public at the Museo del Oro’s temporary exhibition gallery from November 29 to May 19, 2025. With this exhibit, Bogotá has opened an important new space for Inuit art, bridging continents and cultures through a shared appreciation of artistic heritage and indigenous identity.

Museo del Oro / Cra. 6 No.15-88

Admission price: COP$5,000

Exhibition Hours:

Tuesday – Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday: Closed

Visit the exhibition’s official page for more information: https://www.banrepcultural.org/exposiciones/anurijuq-el-viento-sopla