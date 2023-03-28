Curtain to rise on La Belle Époque in Bogotá: visit the full program

La Belle Epoque was a period of time in France spanning from the late 19th-Century to the outbreak of World War I in 1914. During this defined period, France experienced economic and cultural growth, and music flourished with a variety of styles popularized from classical to jazz. French composers and musicians were at the forefront of developing new sounds and genres that would shape modern music. The Belle Epoque is the central theme of the VI International Classic Music Festival of Bogotá, and a major cultural event in the capital that launches April 5 at Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo.

The inaugural concert brings to the stage one of the world’s most recognized performers, Ute Lemper, given her extensive repertoire of Edith Piaf and Marlene Dietrich. The German singer will deliver an evening of reflection, sense of history, and music that connects two European capitals: Paris and Berlin. This festival will showcase works by composers, Claude Debussy, Cécile Chaminade, Lili Boulanger, César Franck, Camille Saint-Saëns, Gabriel Fauré and Maurice Ravel.

To know more about this landmark cultural event that will hosted in venues across Bogotá, visit the official site of the festival:

www.festivalmusicaclasicadebogota.org