Bogotá’s Teatro Mayor’s promises artistic excellence in 2024

During a launch that included the electronic beats of marimba and harp by Colombian composer and synth performer Julio Victoria, the Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo unveiled a stellar 2024 season, and showcase for performances in the realms of Dance, Music, Theater, Family, Circus, and Multidisciplinary Creation.

Distinguished international ensembles and renowned artists such as the Los Angeles Philharmonic, under the baton of Gustavo Dudamel, the National Orchestra of Spain, virtuoso violinist Joshua Bell, pianist Judith Jáuregui, Győr Ballet, and Antonio Najarro Company, as well as the captivating Recirquel and Cirque Alfonse troupes, will grace the theater’s stage during the enthralling 2024 season.

The operatic repertoire also takes center stage, featuring productions of Mozart’s Così fan tutte, and Verdi’s La Traviata, alongside a reimagined adaptation of the zarzuela classic ‘Luisa Fernanda.’ Colombian talent will shine brightly with performances by the Bogotá Philharmonic Orchestra, National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia, and captivating musical acts such as Lucio Feuillet, Superlitio, and Puerto Candelaria, along with the launch of Colombia’s premier music festivals.

The theater’s Teatro Internacional and Teatro Colombiano seasons is a fusion of national and international companies, bringing forth the finest dramaturgical works.

With a comprehensive program encompassing the spectrum of performing arts – from music and dance to theater, circus, opera, and multidisciplinary creations – the Teatro Mayor’s 2024 season promises is an enriching tapestry of cultural expressions. This offering of 100 shows not only exemplifies artistic excellence on a global scale, but also celebrates the universal reach of creative visions.

The season commences on January 25 with performances by Hungary’s Győr Ballet, and unique rendition of ‘Anna Karenina.’ Throughout the year, the Dance season will continue to move audiences with presentations by international luminaries such as the Antonio Najarro Company and flamenco virtuoso Eduardo Guerrero, as well as global acts like Compagnie Olivier Dubois (France), Led Silhouette (Spain), and the Finnish Tero Saarinen Company. The Colombian representation in this season will be equally compelling, featuring L’Explose with Origánika.

In the realm of opera, there are three significant productions, starting on February 21, 23, and 25, with Mozart’s beloved ‘Così fan tutte,’ masterpiece born of the collaboration between the Austrian composer and Italian librettist Lorenzo Da Ponte. The artistic direction is in the hands of Argentinean Marcelo Lombardero, and musical direction by Mexican maestro José Areán. This grand performance is accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia and National Choir of Colombia. On June 14 and 16, ‘Luisa Fernanda,’ takes the stage with an adaptation of Federico Moreno Torroba’s beloved zarzuela and with the acclaimed Spanish singer Nancy Fabiola Herrera in a leading role.

In July, ‘La Traviata’ by Giuseppe Verdi, presented in collaboration with La Compañía Estable, promises to be a spellbinding operatic experience under the direction of Pedro Salazar and musical direction by Andrés Orozco-Estrada, accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia and the National Choir of Colombia.

The Great Concerts Series features some of the world’s foremost orchestras and conductors. The Los Angeles Philharmonic (LA Phil), led by Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, graces the stage with two concerts, including a performance featuring American cellist Alisa Weilerstein as a soloist. The National Orchestra of Spain, conducted by David Afkham, presents two concerts, one featuring guitarist Pablo Sáinz-Villegas in a rendition of Joaquín Rodrigo’s ‘Concierto de Aranjuez.’

Colombia’s own Philharmonic Orchestra of Bogotá and National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia will deliver numerous concerts, featuring renowned soloists Célimène Daudet (piano); violinist Ava Bahari, and cellist Santiago Cañón-Valencia, among others.

Chamber Music aficionados are in for a treat with performances by violin virtuoso Joshua Bell, Spanish pianist Judith Jáuregui, and other exceptional talents such as German cellist Raphaela Gromes, Ukrainian violinist Ala Voronkova, and Russian pianist Guerassim Voronkov. The Teatro Mayor will also host the celebrated Spanish quartet Alos Quartet, as part of its regional Basque Window.

Música Antigua continues to champion historically informed interpretations of classical compositions. This season will feature the esteemed Spanish vocal and instrumental ensemble La Grande Chapelle and Canadian quartet Infusion Baroque known for their innovative approach to this Early Music.

In Colombia es Música established artists and emerging talents are in the spotlight and the lineup includes performances by Puerto Candelaria, Superlitio (celebrating two decades of a successful album), Lucio Feuillet, Julio Victoria, and Leopoldo Federico Quintet, among others.

The season also offers a glimpse into three of Colombia’s most significant music festivals: the Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata featuring singer Iván Villazón, the 50th edition of the Mono Núñez Colombian Music Festival, and Petronio Álvarez Pacific Music Festival.

Rounding out the musical lineup, Voices of the World welcomes Rodrigo Cuevas, an Asturian artist known for his innovative projects that introduce traditional northern Spanish music to new audiences. And the traditional Fado Festival, a fixture at the Teatro Mayor since 2015, is also part of this season’s offerings.

The Teatro Internacional and Teatro Colombiano seasons present works by renowned companies, highlighting the contemporary relevance of current dramaturgical production. Spanish company La Ventana Mágica brings to the stage one of Cuba’s most traditional works, ‘Fresa y Chocolate: 30 años después.’ Kulunka Teatro, as part of the Basque Window, presents ‘André and Dorine,’ a poignant exploration of Alzheimer’s, while Denmark’s Rapid Eye delivers ‘Snowdrops,’ a tale of mystery and terror marked by Nordic minimalism. The lineup also includes Colombian companies La Maldita Vanidad, Esquina Latina, Teatro Tierra, Casa del Teatro de Medellín, Compañía Señor M.

The Circus takes its rightful place in the 2024 program, featuring two trailblazing companies at the forefront of the contemporary circus scene. Hungary’s Recirquel presents ‘Solus amor,’ a captivating fusion of dance, acrobatics, and technology, while Canada’s Cirque Alfonse brings ‘Animal’ to the stage, promising a spellbinding experience.

The Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo continues its commitment to fostering a love for the performing arts among young audiences and families. This season engages children with theater, nurturing the next generation of arts enthusiasts. Highlights include a sensory installation for infants by the Argentine-Peruvian company Flotante and presentations by El Baúl de la Fantasía.

Multidisciplinary creation includes new languages and unconventional formats. The program features Circuito Liquen with a work directed by Saaed Pezeshki and ‘Mundear’ by Jenny Ocampo, in addition to the Estrenos Nueva Escena Colombiana, a creation grant offered in partnership between the Teatro Mayor and Teatro Jorge Eliécer Gaitán.

In 2024, the Teatro Mayor remains dedicated to its social responsibility programs, including Teatro Digital and Cien Mil Niños al Mayor. The theater also continues to build strong ties with the localities of Suba and Usaquén, offering a space for community-driven productions and events such as Festival de las Localidades, Festival Gala Hip Hop, Semilla Fest, and Suba de Antaño.

As the curtain rises on 2024, this inclusive venue of creative excellence will captivate, entertain and above all, inspire. For theatergoers who like to plan ahead visit the offical website: teatromayor.org and purchase your seats through the official online agents Tuboleta.com. Early bird enthusiasts receive special pre-sale discounts up to 20% before December 31, 2023.