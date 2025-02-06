Bogotá’s iconic Teatro Mayor presents its 2025 season

For fifteen years, Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo has been a beacon of artistic excellence in Colombia, and in 2025, it will celebrate this milestone with a dazzling program featuring over 120 performances spanning opera, dance, theatre, music, circus, and family-friendly productions. Adding to the grandeur, Bogotá will host the VII International Classical Music Festival from April 16 to 19, a celebration of 20th- and 21st-century composers from across the Americas.

Among the standout performances in the anniversary lineup are the Scottish Dance Theatre, a dynamic collaboration between La Mambanegra and the Bogotá Philharmonic Orchestra, the Maisky Trio featuring world-renowned cellist Mischa Maisky, and a highly anticipated appearance by The Philadelphia Orchestra under the baton of Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

A Grand Opera Season and International Collaborations

Opera lovers can look forward to an array of productions, including El barberillo de Lavapiés, a classic zarzuela from Teatro de la Zarzuela, Monteverdi’s L’Incoronazione di Poppea performed by the French ensemble Le Poème Harmonique, Verdi’s Nabucco in collaboration with Colombia’s National Symphony Orchestra and National Choir, and Purcell’s The Fairy Queen, brought to life by Les Arts Florissants under the direction of William Christie.

Beyond the main program, three special segments will spotlight artists from the United Kingdom, Catalonia, and the Basque Country. The United Kingdom Festival, sponsored by the British Council, will highlight British performing arts, while the Catalan Window and Basque Window, backed by the Institut Ramon Llull and the Etxepare Basque Institute respectively, will showcase the rich cultural traditions of these European regions.

Bogotá is America: A Festival for the Modern Age



The VII Bogotá International Classical Music Festival, titled Bogotá is America, will immerse audiences in the musical evolution of the Americas. With 39 concerts – 11 of them free – the festival will present works by 119 composers, including luminaries such as George Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein, Samuel Barber, Astor Piazzolla, and Heitor Villa-Lobos.

Over four days, 16 venues across Bogotá (including one in Soacha) will host performances by soloists and ensembles from 14 countries. The São Paulo State Symphony Orchestra, led by Thierry Fischer, will perform alongside Colombian soprano Betty Garcés and Canadian pianist Marc-André Hamelin. The Czech National Orchestra, under Steven Mercurio, will delight audiences with concerts dedicated to legendary film composers such as John Williams and Howard Shore.

Colombian musicians will also take center stage. The Bogotá Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Roger Díaz Cajamarca, will present a grand opera gala featuring sopranos Julieth Lozano and Betty Garcés, while the Bogotá Women’s Philharmonic Orchestra will perform under Paola Ávila’s direction. Meanwhile, chamber ensembles like the Attacca Quartet and Third Coast Percussion will explore contemporary and experimental sounds, with music by Steve Reich, Gabriela Ortiz, and Philip Glass.

Digital Expansion and Community Engagement

Since 2014, Teatro Mayor has extended its reach beyond its physical space through Teatro Digital, a free streaming platform supported by Bancolombia. Several of this year’s performances will be recorded and made available to audiences worldwide, reinforcing the theatre’s commitment to accessibility and cultural democratization.

The Sura Armonía series will present a diverse selection of music, dance, and opera, catering to audiences of all ages. Highlights include The Flock by Scottish Dance Theatre, La cuina de Rossini – a Barcelona Gran Teatre del Liceu production designed to introduce children to opera – and Muerta de amor, a flamenco spectacle by Compañía Manuel Liñán. Colombian soprano Betty Garcés will also premiere Pharsalia: Diez lunas para una espera, a powerful new composition by Eliana Echeverry featuring the National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia and the female singing group Cantoras de Semblanzas del Río Guapi.

Dance, Music, and the Great Concert Series

Dance remains a cornerstone of Teatro Mayor’s programming. Spain’s Mal Pelo company will present Double Infinite – The Bluebird Call as part of the Catalan Window series, while Colombia’s Cortocinesis will debut Ocho, a contemporary work developed in partnership with the theatre. France’s Ballet Preljocaj will also take the stage with Gravity, an exploration of movement and space.

Music enthusiasts can anticipate a robust lineup in the Great Concert Series, featuring The Philadelphia Orchestra’s performances of Brahms’ four symphonies and a special Christmas concert with the Bogotá Philharmonic Orchestra. Guest soloists such as violinist Sergei Dogadin and Israeli conductor Bar Avni will make appearances, alongside young musicians participating in the Youth Symphony Season.

As the Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo embarks on its 15th-anniversary celebrations, it reaffirms its position as a cultural powerhouse. With a program that seamlessly blends classical and contemporary, local and international, the theatre continues to be a vibrant hub for artistic expression – one that not only showcases the world’s finest performers but also fosters cultural dialogue at the heart of Bogotá.

For the complete program visit: teatromayor.org