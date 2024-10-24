Banco de la República joins Bogotá’s Museum Night with Art, Culture, and Creativity

Bogotá’s cultural epicenter will pulse late into the night on Friday, November 8, as Banco de la República’s iconic venues, including the Museo del Oro, Museo Casa de Moneda, Museo de Arte Miguel Urrutia (MAMU), Casa Republicana, Museo Botero, and Casa Gómez Campuzano, join the city’s vibrant Museum Night (Noche de Museos). With extended hours and a variety of activities, the aim is to invite audiences of all ages to immerse themselves in a rich program of art, history, and plenty of hands-on creativity.

The Central Bank’s museums will open their doors until 10:00 p.m., allowing the last guests to enter at 9:30 p.m. Among the highlights is the Museo del Oro, which will offer free admission starting at 6:00 p.m., giving visitors the chance to explore one of Colombia’s most treasured collections of pre-Columbian artifacts.

This year’s Noche de Museos promises to be bigger than ever, with more than 50 cultural spaces and over 80 activities spread across 12 districts in Bogotá. Banco de la República’s involvement reflects its commitment to making art and culture accessible to a wide audience, as the event will coincide with the fifth edition of Museum Night and the second Ibero-American Museum Night, a celebration that promotes cultural exchange across Latin America.

A Night of Unmissable Experiences

The evening’s schedule is packed with unique activities, starting with a demonstration of coin minting at the Museo Casa de Moneda at 6:00 p.m. Visitors will witness how coins were made in the same mint that now houses this historic museum. Meanwhile, Casa Republicana will host guided tours of the Excavar hasta llegar a las estrellas exhibit, which explores the imbalance of the modern world through thought-provoking works from Banco de la República’s art collection.

For those with a passion for contemporary art, the exhibition Encuentros en la fábrica de polvo at Casa Republicana will feature a special tour of Polvo eres, a piece that delves into themes of time and decay. Artist María Elvira Escallón will personally guide attendees through her creative process at 6:00 p.m.

Visitors looking to enhance their cultural experience can join short, 15-minute introductions given every quarter-hour by museum guides, offering deeper insights into the collections and exhibitions displayed in the Banco de la República’s cultural venues. These mini-tours, running between 6:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., promise to keep the night alive with knowledge and discovery.

Highlights at Museo del Oro

The Museo del Oro, one of Bogotá’s most iconic institutions, will take center stage with a special “Stamp-a-thon” from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to create unique prints inspired by three significant artifacts from the Nariño region, stamping the designs onto t-shirts, fabric bags, or paper. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own items for customization, turning the event into a creative keepsake of Colombia’s rich cultural heritage.

Additionally, the museum will offer two thematic tours: one focused on its “Masterpieces” collection at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and another exploring “Art and Symmetry” at 7:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., each lasting around 20 minutes. These short tours will offer an intimate view of the most striking and significant pieces in the museum’s collection.

Fashion and Portraiture at Casa Gómez Campuzano

Casa Gómez Campuzano will close earlier at 7:00 p.m., but not before offering a special guided tour titled Between Feathers, Lace, and Silks: Fashion in the Work of Ricardo Gómez Campuzano from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This tour, in partnership with the Northern Museums Network, will explore portraiture through the lens of fashion, examining how clothing serves as a window into the social structures and aesthetics of the past.

A Night to Remember

As Bogotá’s Noche de Museos returns, this year’s edition promises a robust lineup of events for culture enthusiasts across the city. Whether it’s the history of coin minting, a journey through artistic reflection, or hands-on creative activities, the Banco de la República’s cultural venues are offering something for everyone.

With more than 50 museums and over 80 activities, November 8 is a night for all to enjoy, with Bogotá’s art, culture, and history at the forefront.

