The American Women’s Club 2022 Mother’s Day bazaar

The American Women’s Club hosted its one day bazaar at the Air Force Officer’s Club in Bogotá – Club FAC – to celebrate Mother’s Day, welcome newcomers to the Colombia’s capital and a highlight of a busy 2022 events calendar.

The members of the community showcased beautiful accessories, woven and elaborate handicrafts, apparel, food and wine selections, bijoux, artisanal chocolates, floral arrangements and scents, home furnishings, as well as many other socially-responsible items for everyday enjoyment. And all for very good causes.

Proceeds from all sales support the many charities of the American Women’s Club across Colombia, and that work for the well-being of vulnerable youth, and other populations. While browsing the many sustainable products, guests could also enjoy a breakfast, lunch, coffee or cocktail at the club’s bar.